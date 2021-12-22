Earth's Black Box: Will Earth's Black Box Survive Apocalypse While Recording? Here's How

In an effort to record the climate change progression and how humanity handles it, a recording device is being built and set up in the stable lands of Tasmania. It is being called the "Earth's Black Box" and will be worked upon by the University of Tasmania, Clemenger BBDO, and Glue Society. The Earth's Black Box will record every step taken by humans towards a climate change catastrophe that might fall upon the humans on the Earth.

Generally, Black Box refers to a recording device that is present on commercial flights. It records every vital information about the state of a flight, including altitude, atmospheric pressures, its location, the conversation between the pilot and ground control team and more. The scientists developing Earth's Black Box have taken the same concept and scaled it up. Instead of recording the vitals of a flight, the Earth's Black Box will record events that lead humanity into a climate change-driven catastrophe.

What will the Earth's Black Box record?

Among the information that will be recorded by the Earth's Black Box include atmospheric CO2 levels, land and sea temperatures, ocean acidification, human population numbers, political and military development and more. The device will also be able to track and record any social media posts about climate change, including those on Twitter, digital press releases and more. The idea at work is to help future generations avoid the mistakes committed by humans that led them into an apocalypse. The device is already operational and it is recording the activities related to climate change.

What is Earth's black box made of?

While the inside of the Earth's Black Box will consist of storage devices, including high capacity hard drives and other sophisticated communication equipment for wireless connection and exchange of data, the outer walls of the monolith-shaped black box will be made up of 7.5cm thick steel. The upper side of the Earth's Black Box will have solar panels that will generate energy to power the equipment in the device.

It is important to note that the Earth's Black Box is not being made to survive impact events or a global war. In fact, it is placed in an area that is least likely to be involved in a global nuclear war. The Earth's Black Box is designed to collect data about steps taken by humanity towards climate change and survive a catastrophic event related to severe, irreversible changes in the climatic conditions that support life on Earth.

Can Earths black box survive an apocalypse?

The Earth's Black Box will be a 10m long, 4m high and 3m wide monolith that will contain communication devices and a thick outer wall made up of steel. Since the device is being made to record all the climate-related changes, it is a little hard to say what kind of apocalypse will be able to survive. For instance, the device might not be able to survive the impact of an asteroid as such events produce enormous amounts of energy. A meteor strikes Chelyabinsk in 2013 and according to scientists, the 20m wide meteor generated an airburst of approximately 500 kilotons which is over 30 times more powerful than the airburst over Hiroshima.