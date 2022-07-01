Earth's Stunning View Captured In Immersive 4K Resolution For The First Time; WATCH

US-based satellite company, Nano Avionics has released an immersive video of Earth in 4K resolution using an off-the-shelf consumer camera for the first time ever. According to the company, this video was created with a GoPro Hero 7, which shows the MP42 microsatellite flying at an altitude of 550 km. Intended to test and verify satellite operations and the new payload controller, the camera was also able to capture the Coral Sea and the Great Barrier Reef, the only living structure visible from space, in northeastern Australia.

Apart from the Great Barrier Reef and a portion of Papua New Guinea, the video features another fascinating cosmic object, Earth's celestial neighbour -- the Moon. In the crystal clear view of the Earth and behind the satellite hovering over our planet can be seen a tiny white dot suspended in the darkness of space. At the time of the recording, the Moon was 3,84,000 kilometres away when it photobombed the Earth, Nano Avionics revealed.

“The reason for taking the photo and video clip with the Great Barrier Reef in the background was partly symbolic," Vytenis J. Buzas, co-founder and CEO of NanoAvionics, said in a company release. "We wanted to highlight the vulnerability of our planet and the importance of Earth observation by satellites, especially for monitoring environment and climate changes."

Buzas further said that while millions watch rockets launch with satellites, they cannot see what actually goes in orbit after the deployment of satellites. "This is going to change through live or recorded footage," he added. The company said that it chose a consumer camera instead of the typical space-grade engineering cameras for several reasons that include low-resolution, high cost, months of developmental work and they are also unable to offer an immersive experience.

For this video, the engineers developed a custom housing for the electronics, made a custom ‘selfie stick’ and developed camera control electronics and special software to communicate with the satellite systems. Ahead of the satellite mission, which was launched for NanoAvionics’s MP42 microsatellite bus heritage mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 in April, the engineers also tested the camera to make it resistant to the harsh space environment and huge temperature fluctuations.