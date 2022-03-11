Earth's Twins Orbiting Nearest Star Might Have THESE Characteristics, New Study Predicts

Following the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists are hopeful about examining planets around stars that are otherwise invisible from Earth. While the telescope gets ready for making observations, a team of scientists from ETH Zürich in Switzerland has predicted what planets orbiting the nearest stars would look like. Proxima Centauri or Alpha Centauri C, which is part of the triple star system Alpha Centauri and located 4.25 light-years from Earth, is the closest star to Earth. The other two stars of the system are Alpha Centauri A and Alpha Centauri B which are about 4.35 light-years from Earth, according to NASA.

What would exoplanets around these stars look like?

The study predicting the habitability of an Earth-like exoplanet in the aforementioned star system was led by planetary scientist Haiyang Wang of ETH Zürich. His team directed its attention towards the stars Alpha Centauri A and Alpha Centauri B to determine the elemental composition of a hypothetical rocky planet in the habitable zone of the system. Scientists of the international team also studied the chemistry of the two stars namely Rigil Kentaurus and Toliman to estimate the chemical composition of a hypothetical rocky world.

Calling the hypothetical world "α-Cen-Earth", the experts using planetary models, deduced that the mineral composition and structure of this exoplanet would be similar to that of the Earth. They also predicted that the similarity would be visible in its rocky mantle, water storage capacity, loaded by silicate minerals, and a rich proportion of carbon-bearing minerals such as diamond and graphite. The difference, however, would be in the size of the core. The exoplanet might have a slightly larger iron core than Earth's, have less geological activity and have no plate tectonics. These characteristics, however, would make the hypothetical world more like Venus and affect its habitability, the study noted.

As for the exoplanet's atmosphere, scientists concluded that it would somewhat be similar to a young Earth's as it might have an abundance of methane, carbon dioxide, and water. What's interesting, is that the binary system Alpha Centauri AB is around 1.5 to 2 billion years older than the Sun, which raises the possibility that the exoplanets inside it would also be relatively older.