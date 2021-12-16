Elon Musk Advices Bezos To Spend More Time On Blue Origin Than 'in A Hot Tub'

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos being at loggerheads is no secret. The jibes between the world's top two richest men remains a hot topic among their followers. Musk's recent interview after becoming Time's 'Person of the Year' has prompted netizens to debate about the two richest men taking digs at each other. According to a report by People, Musk believes that Bezos takes himself 'too seriously'.

However, Musk admitted that the Amazon founder does have a good engineering aptitude but he should make good use of it by spending 'less time in a hot tub'. It is worth mentioning, Musk's aerospace company SpaceX and Bezos' Blue Origin are two of the biggest private space entities and needless to say, the competition is heated.

"(Bezos) does take himself a bit too seriously. In some ways, I'm trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress. As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub", Musk said as per People. As mentioned earlier, the SpaceX boss also underlined Bezos' considerably good engineering aptitude however he claimed that at the same time, the latter is not willing to spend his mental energy on it. Ever since Musk won the 'Person of the Year' title, the international community has been polarised as many are protesting the decision apart from those appreciating it.

US Senator condemns Musk's new title

The decision by Time was not welcomed graciously by some people including US Senator Elizabeth Warren who slammed Musk's designation. In a tweet sent out on December 13, Warren even demanded a change in alleged "rigged" tax codes and called out Musk to stop "freeloading of everyone else".

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Warren's tweet drew a bitter reaction from Musk who called her 'Senator Karen' and asked her to 'open her eyes'. Further responding to Warren’s accusation that he does not pay taxes, the Tesla CEO claimed that he will pay more taxes than any American in history this year. “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already,” he added in another tweet.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Image: AP