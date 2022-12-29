Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team On Record 60 Successful Orbital Launches In 2022

SpaceX, on December 28, completed its 60th mission making it the highest number of launches ever conducted by the company. The latest mission was dedicated to the launch of 54 Starlink satellites aboard the company’s Falcon 9 rocket which lifted off at 3:03 pm IST from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

According to SpaceX, this launch marked the first of Starlink’s upgraded network after getting a license to deploy satellites to new orbits that will add even more capacity to the network.

Starlink is the satellite constellation being built by SpaceX to provide high-speed internet into far-fetched corners of the world. Recently, the company announced that it has teamed up with T-Mobile to offer internet services directly to smartphones.

As for the latest launch, it saw the first stage Falcon 9 booster launch for the eleventh time as it has previously supported five Starlink missions along with GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Nilesat 301, and two private crewed missions Inspiration4 and Ax-1. At 3:13 pm, SpaceX shared a short clip of the Falcon 9 booster landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Needless to say, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is elated with his team who set a new record, almost double the number of launches in 2021 (31). Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Congratulations SpaceX Falcon team on 60 successful launches this year!! (sic)." It was in March this year when he said that his company is aiming for 60 launches this year, and went on to conduct an average of one launch per week.

Congratulations SpaceX Falcon team on 60 successful launches this year!! https://t.co/2MwHQuS8Ta — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

2023: Big year for SpaceX

2023 would also be a busy year for SpaceX as it has several crewed launches including one in its mega-rocket Starship in the pipeline. Apart from astronaut missions for NASA to the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX will launch its Starship for the dearMoon project consisting of nine crew members, including Indian actor Dev Joshi. Starship was initially planned for launch during its first-ever orbital flight this year, but the deadline has again been extended to next year. Although SpaceX has a license to develop the mega-rocket, it is yet to receive a launch permit from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).