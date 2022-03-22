Elon Musk 'hopeful' For First Starship Orbital Launch In May, FAA Approval On Mar 28

SpaceX will hopefully conduct the first-ever orbital flight of its Starship rocket in May this year, CEO Elon Musk said in the latest update. The launch was initially planned for December 2021, however, it was pushed into 2022 as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is yet to conclude its environmental assessment before the launch. In an interview with CNBC, a spokesperson for the FAA revealed that the final date for presenting the assessment is March 28.

As for the launch update, Musk said in a series of tweets, "We’ll have 39 flightworthy engines built by next month, then another month to integrate, so hopefully May for orbital flight test". He also wrote that the "First Starship orbital flight will be with Raptor 2 engines, as they are much more capable & reliable. 230 ton or ~500k lb thrust at sea level".

First Starship orbital flight will be with Raptor 2 engines, as they are much more capable & reliable. 230 ton or ~500k lb thrust at sea level.



We’ll have 39 flightworthy engines built by next month, then another month to integrate, so hopefully May for orbital flight test. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

SpaceX prepares Starship for the mega launch

Starship full stack propellant load testing at Starbase pic.twitter.com/CFW7E51qdI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2022

Last week, SpaceX shared pictures of the Starship rocket attached to the launch tower for propellant load testing at the Starbase facility in Texas. The company released images of a fully stacked Starship, which measures over 400 feet tall and is being touted as the vehicle that would carry humans to the Moon and eventually Mars. In a presentation organised at SpaceX’s R&D facility in Boca Chica, Texas in early February, Musk had said that he is “highly confident” of a Starship launch. However, this was followed by an announcement by the FAA that revealed that its report on environmental assessment would be released on March 28 instead of February 28.

It is worth mentioning, however, that Musk has raised the possibility of another delay in Starship's flight citing SpaceX's involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. In a tweet, the billionaire had said, "SpaceX reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming. Will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2". Currently, SpaceX is busy providing internet services to Ukraine through its satellite broadband company Starlink after the country experienced disruption in communication services.

SpaceX reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming.



Will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Image: Twitter/@SpaceX