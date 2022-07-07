Elon Musk Hopes You Have Big Families; Reminds 'population Of Mars Is Still Zero'

Just a day after predicting the timeline of humanity’s expansion to Mars, Elon Musk now hopes that people on Earth have big families. The reason for his wish is the seemingly declining global population, which Musk says is his biggest worry and an issue more serious than Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking over the world.

I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

"I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!", Musk wrote in his Twitter post. "Population of Mars is still zero people!", he followed up with another tweet. The SpaceX CEO, earlier in the day, again started the conversation over the declining birth rate and stated that it is the biggest danger humans are currently facing.

Population of Mars is still zero people! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Musk asserts 'doing my best' to solve the underpopulation issue

Prior to his tweets on populating Mars, Musk said that Earth's underpopulation is a big threat to our civilisation and that he is doing his best "to help the underpopulation crisis". Suggesting to mark his words, he called it a sad truth and added, "Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse."

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.



A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Musk has reiterated on multiple occasions that the global population is heading toward a collapse owing to the evident declining trend in multiple countries. He has even said that our planet can sustain a much bigger population than it currently has without harming the ecosystem. A father of eight himself, Musk believes that if there are not enough people on Earth, there won't be enough for Mars. Scarily enough, he has even warned that many of the first visitors to the red planet won't make it back.

The SpaceX boss' statements are backed by multiple studies which support his arguments over a potential population collapse in the next few decades. Citing a demographic study published in The Lancet, the current global population of 7.8 billion will peak at 9.7 billion within this century and then rapidly decline, with China and India losing 668 million and 290 million people, respectively. Musk had even slammed the United Nations for its projection which claims that the world population would rise from the current eight billion to 11 billion in 2100.

Image: AP