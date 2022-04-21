Elon Musk Invites People To Work For The Boring Company As It Crosses $5.5 Bn Valuation

The Boring Company (TBC), which was founded by Elon Musk to solve the problem of "soul-destroying traffic" raised $675 million in the latest round of funding on April 20. In an official release, the company revealed that the fresh capital in Series C round of funding has skyrocketed its valuation to $5.675 billion. Soon after, Musk posted a tweet asking people to consider joining his company in order to eradicate global traffic.

Please consider working at The Boring Company!



Our goal is to solve traffic, which plagues every major city on Earth. https://t.co/1tHNhIo7sd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

"Please consider working at The Boring Company! Our goal is to solve traffic, which plagues every major city on Earth", the billionaire wrote in his tweet. According to the company release, TBC would use the capital from the recent funding to build and scale Loop projects including Vegas Loop and would increase across engineering, operations, and production. TBC is just another brainchild of Musk who manages several other valuable companies such as aerospace firm SpaceX, electric car company Tesla, and brain-chip venture Neuralink.

The Boring Company invites to 'revolutionise transportation'

TBC's ultimate aim to is to ease transportation by digging tunnels and avoid heavy traffic in major cities around the world. Musk's idea behind starting this firm was that tunnels spare the usage of valuable surface land and do not interefere with the existing transportation systems. The unused land can hence be used for pedestrians, green spaces, and recreation.

In order to create safe, fast-to-dig, and low-cost transportation, utility, and freight tunnels, The Boring Company has presented the idea of 'Loop'. It is an all-electric, zero-emissions, underground transportation system that would carry passengers at high speeds with no immediate stops. According to the firm, it has won the approval for the construction of a 46-kilometre tunnel to connect 51 stations under Las Vegas last year which could transport up to 57,000 passengers per hour. It is in Las Vegas itself where the TBC's major Loop project, Vegas Loop, is located.

In the past, Musk had envisioned the 'Hyperloop' project which involves pod travelling at speeds upto 1,223 kmh through an underground tube. Although this project is currently on hold as TBC is working on its Loop project along with Prufrock, which are machines designed to dig tunnels in weeks instead of years.