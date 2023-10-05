Elon Musk Provides Update On Starship Flight 2 And Its Future Missions To Mars

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appeared for a remote interview at the International Astronautical Congress in Baku on October 5 and shared a few updates and predictions for the Starship rocket. While he did not share any developments about a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Musk said that his team made several changes to Starship for its second integrated test flight. He also said that his team learnt a lot from the Soviet N1 rocket which is the closest in design to Starship.

The N1 rocket built by the Soviet Union made four flights between 1969 and 1972 but all of them failed. The N1 program was eventually cancelled in 1974 due to the heavy loss it caused, especially after the rocket's explosion at the launch pad during the second attempt in July 1969.

Space enthusiasts!



Join #IAC2023 here NOW for the LIVE FIRESIDE CHAT with Elon Musk 🚀🌠 https://t.co/dUdP6rZzIL — IAC 2023 (@Iac2023) October 5, 2023

Starship and its significance

The conversation with Musk mostly revolved around the significance of Starship and its development. He also shared new insights on what it would take for Starship to take humans to Mars.

About the upcoming test flight for the 120-meter-tall Starship, Musk said that his team will attempt hot-staging for the first time. Hot-staging is the step where the engines of Starship's upper stage will ignite while the lower stage Super Heavy booster is ascending with partial thrust. Stating that he does not have "expectations too high," Musk said, "If the engine lights up, and the booster doesn't blow up (during hot-staging), we have a decent chance of reaching orbit."

At the time of publishing, a fully-stacked Starship is standing tall at the Starbase launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, awaiting a launch permit from the FAA.

(A fully stacked Starship rocket at Starbase launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Image: SpaceX)

The FAA grounded Starship after it exploded over the Gulf of Mexico in its first launch attempt on April 20 this year. It completed an investigation into the launch mishap and instructed SpaceX to fulfill 57 safety requirements to procure a license. Reports say the company can get a launch license by October end.

Musk also made predictions on the launch of Starship for Starlink satellite deployment, something which could be possible in a year from now or less. He, however, said that ensuring the safety of Starship's upper stage during re-entry after deploying the satellite would be the biggest challenge.

Further explaining the significance, Musk said that Starship must evolve into a launch vehicle which could take cargo and crew to anywhere in the solar system. He also dived deep into the reason why Starship is so massive and the biggest rocket in existence.

"What is required to have a self-sustaining base or a city on Mars? You have to think in terms of very large tonnage. I think we should probably aim for something of a million tonnes delivered to the surface of Mars which requires roughly five million tonnes to Earth orbit," Musk said. He also said that a car-sized rocket would be incovenient for people crammed in during a journey to Mars, hence it needs to be enormously big.

Musk also said that companies need to transport millions of tonnes of cargo to Earth orbit in order to reach Mars and beyond. Either we do that or be a single-planet species forever. We either achieve these numbers or we will never have a self-sustaining city on Mars," said Musk.

Starship to Mars

When asked about his predictions on Starship and when it would reach Mars, Musk replied after pondering a few seconds, "I think three or four years."

"Roughly every 26 months, the orbits are in the right relative position and you have the Mars transport window. I think it is feasible within the next 4 years to do uncrewed test landing there," he further said.

But before reaching Mars, Starship will have to ace its next launch and prove its readiness for a liftoff to the Moon. NASA has awarded SpaceX multiple contracts worth billions of dollars to develop a Starship rocket to transport cargo and crew to the lunar surface under the Artemis Program. The rocket also has a couple of private missions in the pipeline, including the Polaris mission which will launch with a crew no earlier than 2025.