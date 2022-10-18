Elon Musk Says 'proceeding Very Carefully' With Starship Before Mega Rocket's 1st Flight

SpaceX, last week, presented a fully stacked Starship rocket which is waiting for its first-ever orbital test flight. Before the mammoth launch vehicle lifts off, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that his team is extremely careful in the preparations leading up to its first flight.

“We are proceeding very carefully. If there is a RUD on the pad, Starship progress will be set back by ~6 months (sic),” Musk tweeted earlier this week. RUD stands for Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly and is a term used for explosions or the breaking up of a launch vehicle.

We are proceeding very carefully. If there is a RUD on the pad, Starship progress will be set back by ~6 months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2022

The Starship launching on the test flight will consist of the first-stage Booster 7 and second-stage Ship 24 prototypes. According to SpaceX’s plan, the Booster 7 will make its landing in the Gulf of Mexico after lofting the Ship 24, which would then make a trip around the Earth before making a splashdown off the Hawaiian island of Kauai. On October 14, SpaceX shared a picture of the Starship rocket standing tall at the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, West Texas.

Starship 24 and Booster 7 fully stacked on the orbital launch pad at Starbase pic.twitter.com/1VKn6juQor — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 12, 2022

The company has so far completed multiple static fire tests to warm up the Raptor engines which are equipped on both the Booster and Ship 24. Starship's first stage carries 33 such powerful engines, each capable of producing roughly 230 tons of force, whereas the second stage has 6 Raptor engines. The recent mishap with Starship's booster which occurred during the tests in July is also the reason why SpaceX is not hurrying with sending the rocket to orbit. During the static test fire of the engines on July 12, the Booster 7 caught fire, which according to Musk was related to the engine's complex start sequence.

Starship's journey ahead

After Starship aces its first orbital flight, it would have pretty big missions to accomplish including three manned spaceflights. The mega-rocket, which stands at 120 metres (394 feet) when assembled, has already been booked for space tourism and a satellite mission. On October 12, SpaceX announced that entrepreneur Dennis Tito, who was also the world's first space tourist, has bought two Starship tickets for a trip to the Moon later this decade.

Dennis and Akiko Tito are the first two crewmembers on Starship’s second commercial spaceflight around the Moon → https://t.co/z2Z9iVGw8x pic.twitter.com/07RHJlb6Dc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 12, 2022

Besides the Polaris Program which starts later this year, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's 'dearMoon' project would also see Starship launch with astronauts. SpaceX also has a $2.9 billion NASA contract to develop Starships for crew and cargo transportation around the Moon.