Elon Musk Says SpaceX Has 'real Shot' For Starship's Debut Launch In Late February

Elon Musk has set another tentative deadline for the launch of Starship in its debut mission this year. SpaceX CEO Musk says that his team has a ‘real shot’ for the launch mission in late February and that another attempt in March is ‘highly likely’.

We have a real shot at late February. March launch attempt appears highly likely. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

“We have a real shot at late February. March launch attempt appears highly likely (sic)”, Musk tweeted. Starship (measuring 400 feet tall) is SpaceX’s rocket that is composed of two components – the Super Heavy Booster (1st stage) and the Starship (2nd stage). It has been at the forefront of launch vehicle candidates that are capable of carrying heavy cargo and crew to low-Earth orbit (LEO), to the Moon and even Mars.

Musk's prediction, however, must be taken with a pinch of salt as always because SpaceX has so far has failed to launch the rocket on several deadlines that its CEO has set. Back in June 2022, Musk announced that Starship will be ready for launch in July and that SpaceX would conduct monthly launches from August. But the mega-rocket is still undergoing tests at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica.

Notably, the company is targeting January 31 for the test launch of the Super Heavy Booster 7 prototype as well as the second stage Starship S24. What's also worth noting here is the SpaceX is yet to get a launch permit from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) by proving that Starship's launch from Boca Chica would be safe for its surrounding areas.

Musk had recently said that SpaceX is proceeding extremely carefully with the tests because any fiery accident, such as the one in July last year could push the launch behind by six months. The reason for this level of carefulness is Starship's propulsion strength produced by its Raptor 2 engines. The Booster 7 is equipped with 33 engines whereas the S24 has six engines, each capable of producing over half a million pounds (230 tons) of thrust.

Raptor 2 rocket engines at Starbase, each producing over half a million pounds (230 tons) of force pic.twitter.com/9ixxXXceG3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Starship's orbital launch profile

According to the mission profile, the Super Heavy Booster, which boasts a thrust capacity of 17.5 million pounds, will launch to orbit and land in the Gulf of Mexico. The second stage S24, on the other hand, will travel along a ballistic trajectory and re-enter Earth's atmosphere for a controlled landing about 100 km off the coast of Kauai in Hawaii.

It is worth noting that unlike the Falcon 9 rocket, which only has its first stage reusable booster, Starship is a fully reusable launch vehicle. Although Starship's launch is highly awaited, many fear that the rocket would significantly impact its surrounding when it lifts off with such powerful force.