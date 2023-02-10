Elon Musk Says SpaceX's Starship Will Take Humans To Mars

After SpaceX carried out its first static fire test of 33 Raptor engines on Booster 7, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that "One day, Starship will take us to Mars". In another tweet, he wrote that "team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall. But still enough engines to reach orbit."

One day, Starship will take us to Mars https://t.co/oMrnBIiBjY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023

Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall.



But still enough engines to reach orbit! https://t.co/QYx3oVM4Gw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023

So, what is a static fire test? A static fire test is a full-duration engine test of a rocket engine. This test is performed prior to an actual launch and is used to validate the engine's performance and ensure that all systems are functioning correctly.

First static fire attempt of 33 Raptor engines on Booster 7 https://t.co/3haor6owfa — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 9, 2023

During a static fire, the rocket engine is mounted on a test stand and fired while the rocket remains in a stationary position. The engine is supplied with fuel and oxidiser and ignited, producing a controlled burn. The test typically lasts for the same duration as the engine's planned burn time during a real launch. Static fire tests are a critical step in the launch process, as they help to confirm the readiness of the rocket and engine before they are committed to flight. Starship is an extremely important project for SpaceX and Elon Musk.