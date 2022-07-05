Elon Musk Shares Glimpse Of Starship As Its Booster Gets Equipped With Powerful Engines

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on July 4, shared a glimpse of the under-development Starship rocket, which is nearing its first orbital launch. Taking to Twitter on US' Independence Day on July 4, Musk posted a picture of the rocket's first stage booster which was recently equipped with powerful engines for upcoming launch tests. Prior to his post, SpaceX released a few pictures of the first stage Super Heavy booster installed with 33 raptor engines and the second stage Starship spacecraft with six engines.

Starship nears static fire test ahead of orbital launch

33 Raptor engines installed on the Booster, 6 on the Ship pic.twitter.com/l7K6rH96qa — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 2, 2022

The images shared by SpaceX feature prototypes of the rocket's first (lower) stage named Booster 7 and the second (upper) stage named Ship 24. When combined, they form the Starship rocket with a total of 39 engines, each capable of producing over half-a-million pounds of force. According to Teslarati, SpaceX has already conducted multiple tests of the latest Starship prototype and is likely to conduct a "wet dress rehearsal" similar to what NASA did with its Space Launch System (SLS).

Super Heavy Booster 7 with 33 Raptor engines installed was transported to the orbital launch pad at Starbase pic.twitter.com/Tvld2cKhB9 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 23, 2022

During the dress rehearsals, the Starship's tanks will be loaded with propellants and the engineers would conduct a full launch countdown similar to the actual launch day. These tests will be conducted after the rocket stages are hauled to the Starship launch tower at SpaceX's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. The company has reportedly requested road closures beginning July 5 to July 12, wherein it would get a 12-hour window on five separate days to conduct the launch.

Starship will be ready to fly next month. I was in the high bay & mega bay late last night reviewing progress. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

The Starship, which has been endorsed by Musk as humanity's best bet to reach Mars, is targeted for launch this month, as was announced by the SpaceX CEO. Notably, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after conducting an environmental review of Starbase, gave a green light for Starship's development but has asked SpaceX to make the launch even safer for the area around the launch pad. Musk has even claimed that once Starship takes off for its first orbital launch, we would see monthly launches of the rocket after August.