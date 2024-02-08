Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:08 IST
Elon Musk shares video of robot Optimus folding a shirt. Is it real or CGI?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a video of Tesla's Optimus robot folding a shirt which many questioned if it is real since the video "looks off."
Elon Musk, on January 16, posted a video of Tesla's Optimus robot folding a shirt. While this should be perceived as a step forward in robotics, many questioned whether the video was real and not computer generated.
In the video, the much-hyped Artificial Intelligence-driven Optimus is seen carefully folding a shirt from a basket placed near it. But as per Musk's description, all that the robot lacks is automation and the video is definitely real.
Optimus folds a shirt pic.twitter.com/3F5o3jVLq1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024
The Tesla CEO said that the robot cannot do household chores including folding clothes autonomously yet "but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment." He also said that Optimus won't even require a table fixed according to its requirement and a box with just one piece of clothing.
Popular American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who is know for his gadget reviews questioned if the video is real saying that "It just...looks off."
Another user, however, pointed out that the robot was being remotely controlled by a Tesla employee using gloves from the sidelines.
Optimus's advanced version Optimus Gen-1, which succeeded Bumblebee, was reintroduced by Musk at the Tesla AI Day in 2023. In December of the same year, Tesla unveiled the second generation robot Optimus Gen-2 which got a 30% boost in its walking speed, 10 kg weight reduction, improved balance and new sensors along with ability to handle delicate objects.
There’s a new bot in town 🤖
Check this out (until the very end)!https://t.co/duFdhwNe3K pic.twitter.com/8pbhwW0WNc
— Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) December 13, 2023
Tesla even shared a video of the Optimus-Gen 2 showing the robot performing squats and handling eggs with care.
Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:02 IST
