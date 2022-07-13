Elon Musk Targets Joe Biden's Son; Mocks Him With Meme After Alleged ICloud Hacking

Amid a spat with Donald Trump, Elon Musk has now turned his attention to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, who has again found himself in the midst of a major controversy. Taking to Twitter, Musk shared a meme mocking Biden's son after reports claiming hacking of the latter's iCloud emerged. The hacking has allegedly spilt inappropriate content including videos of Hunter Biden consuming drugs with women and weighing cocaine while filming it.

Musk shared a meme featuring a person wearing a helmet with multiple cameras strapped and a text that read, "Hunter Biden every time he buys crack and hookers."

"A+ for cinematography", Musk captioned his post and followed up with another tweet saying, "Given whole new meaning to Go Pros". According to NBC News, the US Secret Service was aware of the hacking of Hunter Biden's iCloud account but refused to make public comments.

"At this time we are not in a position to make public comments on potential investigative actions but I can assure you the Secret Service along with other federal law enforcement partners are aware of the social media posts and claims referencing Mr. Biden," Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson of the Secret Service was reported as saying by NBC News.

Notably, this is not the first time Hunter Biden has stirred controversy for his alleged involvement in drugs and other objectionable actions. His former wife Kathleen Buhle, in her memoir, detailed how he was in and out of rehab for his cocaine addiction. According to BBC, she accused Hunter Biden during their 2017 divorce filing of "spending extravagantly" on his interests including drugs, alcohol and women he was sexually involved with.

Musk's spat with Donald Trump

This comes while the world's richest man is engaged in a war of words with another billionaire Trump. The feud seems to have escalated after Musk replied to a tweet saying that it's time for the former US President to "hang up his hat & sail into the sunset". However, the spat between the two is said to have begun after Trump claimed that Musk voted for him and allegedly called him "another bull**** artist".