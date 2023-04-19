Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, Reveals Whether 'aliens Exists Or Not'

The Twitter CEO, Elon Musk agreed Tuesday that he has no idea if alien life exists, and that he wouldn’t be able to keep it a secret if it was discovered, reported New York Post citing an interview with a US news channel. The Twitter tycoon and Space X founder shared this remark during an Interview with the US-based news channel, Fox News. Musk stated that there has been no evidence "of conscious life anywhere in the universe besides planet Earth", a phenomenon he says humans take for granted.

“A lot of people ask me, you know, where are the aliens? And I think if anyone would know about aliens on Earth it would probably be me,” said Musk while answering about the aliens. Further, Elon Musk added, "Yeah, I’m, you know, very familiar with space stuff. And I’ve seen no evidence of aliens … I would immediately tweet it out. That’d be probably the top tweet of all time. ‘We found one, guys!’ It’s the jackpot with some 8 billion likes.”

While he was on the subject of aliens, the tech mogul believed that the US government has not been hiding the existence of extraterrestrial beings from the public. Further, he argued that the US government authorities would "villainise" aliens if they had come across aliens' existence in order to easily green-light military spending. Musk also shared, in his interview, that they had been constantly trying to get the defence budget to expand. "And look, you know what would really get no arguments for anyone? If we pulled out an alien and said we need money to protect ourselves from these guys" said Musk.

The Twitter tycoon asked, "How much money do you want? You got it. They look dangerous" Hence, according to Musk, the fastest way to increase the defence budget would be to pull out an alien. Notably, US lawmakers have urged for a boost in the funding for Pentagon's unidentified aerial phenomena research office. This request by the lawmakers comes after one year of the government theories on the aliens' existence and that they could already be visiting Earth to study the planet, reported New York Post.