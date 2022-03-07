Elon Musk Urges Europe To Opt For Nuclear Energy; Says Radiation Risks Are Exaggerated

Suggesting ideas to reduce Europe's dependency on Russia for energy, Elon Musk said that it's time when the former should restart investing in nuclear power stations and increase the output of existing ones. In a thread of tweets, he even said that nuclear energy is far better for the environment than burning hydrocarbons and added that the threats of radiation are an exaggeration. "Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is *critical* to national and international security", the Tesla CEO wrote in his tweet.

Interestingly, he even asked his followers to pick the worst possible location with radiation risks and promised that he would visit the location and eat locally grown food on TV. "For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV", the billionaire wrote. " I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe", he added. Musk made the supposedly risky promise after his tweet calling for the activation of nuclear power plants drew criticism from several users. It is worth noting that Europe uses only 13% of nuclear energy as the European countries curtailed investment in nuclear options following the Fukushima disaster in 2011, as per CNBC.

Europe's dependency on Russia

Citing the Directorate-General for Energy for the European Union, CNBC reported that the EU, with 41%, is the largest importer of natural gas from Russia followed by Norway (24%) and Algeria (11%). Among the European countries, Germany gets half of its energy supplied from Russia and was looking to double the supply through the $11 billion project called Nord Stream 2. The pipeline project, however, has been halted in retaliation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the crude oil prices have reached a record high of $130 per barrel early Monday. As per reports, the price of Brent crude oil went over $119 per barrel for the first time since February 2013. Previously it had reached a historic maximum in 2008, when it was sold at over $143 per barrel, as per Sputnik