Elon Musk's Plan To Launch Starship Within 2 Months Unlikely As FAA Begins Probe On Mishap

Starship's second launch within two months might no longer be possible like Elon Musk has planned as the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stepped in to investigate the destructive first attempt. On April 20, Musk's aerospace company SpaceX launched Starship, the world's biggest and the most powerful rocket, from Boca Chica, Texas which lifted off amid loud cheers of company employees but exploded four minutes later. SpaceX activated the flight termination system as the first stage of Starship failed to separate from the second stage.

In the post-launch investigation, it was found that the Starship booster carved a crater in the concrete below the launch mount where the rocket stood. Several photographers present at the site also shared pictures of big boulders of concrete that flew hundreds of feet away from the launch site. Dents on the storage tanks next to the launch pad were also reported along with fire over 3.5 acres of land. In fact, some of the cameras placed around the rocket also got toasted.

Loin d’être une fatalité, le tir du jour sera source de leçon. #SpaceX est connu pour pousser les limites et accepter les erreurs.💪 #Starship pic.twitter.com/YlNEKwPQMC — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) April 20, 2023

The 33 Raptor 2 engines on the booster are capable of producing more than 16.5 million pounds of peak thrust which is almost double the amount by the Saturn V rocket used in the Apollo era.

FAA steps in to assess the damage

Post launch damage shots: pic.twitter.com/LqhRMy3tY3 — Starship Gazer (@StarshipGazer) April 22, 2023

In an official statement, the FAA said it will "oversee the mishap investigation of the Starship", and this could delay the next launch attempt by many months. Musk, a couple of days after the launch, said that SpaceX could be ready for the next attempt in 1-2 months. This is highly unlikely now considering the extent of the damage that Starship has caused around the launch site. Several residents of nearby Port Isabel complained that their houses and schools were covered with particulates that rained down after Starship's explosion. Windows of several buildings were also broken probably from the shock wave from the booster.

Back when SpaceX did not have an FAA permit to launch, many locals complained that such a powerful rocket could be harmful to already endangered birds and turtles that are part of the Boca Chica ecosystem. With the Starship debris spread miles across the region, the FAA will probe if the next launch will be safe for not only the public but also the wildlife.

"A return to flight of the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety. This is standard practice for all mishap investigations," the FAA statement read. SpaceX, however, does not believe that the mission was a total failure as the team is happy about gathering crucial data that will prove useful in the next attempt. NASA administration Bill Nelson, too, acknowledged the launch and congratulated SpaceX for its integrated flight test.