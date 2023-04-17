Just a few months after NASA unveiled the world's most powerful rocket ever flown to orbit, SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is poised to launch its own creation, which is capable of packing nearly twice the power of anything previously flown. The Starship, SpaceX's vehicle, is presently positioned on a launch pad at the company's facilities on the southern Texas coastline. The company aims to launch at 6:30 am IST (9 am ET) on Monday, with the flexibility to take off at any time between 6:30 pm IST (9 am ET) and 8:00 pm IST (10:30 am ET).

“I guess I’d like to just set expectations low,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said during a Twitter “Spaces” event for his subscribers Sunday evening, according to CNN. “If we get far enough away from launch pad before something goes wrong, then I think I would consider that to be a success. Just don’t blow up the pad.”

He added, “There’s a good chance that it gets postponed since we’re going to be pretty careful about this launch.”

This is SpaceX's first launch of a fully assembled Starship vehicle, following a prolonged testing campaign that spanned several years. Elon Musk had been discussing Starship's design and purpose for over five years, giving detailed presentations and emphasising its potential for transporting both cargo and humans to Mars, reported CNN.

Musk has gone so far as to claim that the primary motivation behind founding SpaceX was to create a vehicle like Starship that could facilitate the human colonisation of Mars.

Under NASA's Artemis program, the space agency has already granted SpaceX contracts and options worth multiple billions of dollars to utilise Starship as a means of transporting government astronauts to the moon's surface.

During its inaugural flight test, the Starship vehicle will not complete a full orbit around the Earth. However, if the test is successful, the spacecraft will travel to an altitude of approximately 150 miles above the Earth's surface, which is considered to be outer space.

The Starship vehicle is composed of two parts: the Super Heavy booster, a colossal rocket that contains 33 engines, and the Starship spacecraft, which is positioned on top of the booster during launch and is designed to detach from the booster once it has consumed all of its fuel.

The enormous Super Heavy rocket booster will provide the initial surge of power at liftoff. After less than three minutes, it is anticipated to exhaust its fuel and detach from the Starship spacecraft, with the booster being discarded in the ocean. The Starship spacecraft will utilise its own six engines, firing for more than six minutes, to accelerate itself to nearly orbital speeds.

The vehicle will then perform a partial orbit around the planet before reentering the Earth's atmosphere near Hawaii. It is expected to splash down in the ocean approximately an hour and a half after liftoff.

How to watch SpaceX's 1st Starship & Super Heavy launch?

As per SpaceX's mission plan, the Starship and Super Heavy have a 150-minute launch window from Starbase. This means that the launch could take place between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. EDT (7-9:30 a.m. CT/1200-1430 GMT). Originally, SpaceX was supposed to launch at the start of the window, but it was later announced on Sunday night that the launch would be delayed by an hour to 9 a.m. EDT.

The actual launch time within the 2.5-hour window will be determined based on the preparedness of the Starship and Super Heavy, weather conditions at the launch site, and the clearance of the launch "keep-out" zone from ships offshore, as a safety precaution.

If SpaceX alters the launch time before the webcast begins, the company will most likely announce a new T-0 time through Twitter and other channels, as it has done for previous Falcon 9 rocket launches.

SpaceX has planned to broadcast a live webcast of the launch, which will begin approximately 45 minutes prior to liftoff. The webcast will be available on the SpaceX website and is scheduled to start at 7:15 a.m. EDT (1115 GMT) for an 8 a.m. EDT liftoff.