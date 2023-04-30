Elon Musk's SpaceX To Launch Its Most Powerful Rocket Falcon Heavy On May 1; Watch LIVE

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is targeting the launch of its most powerful rocket Falcon Heavy on May 1. The launch is scheduled within a 57-minute launch window starting at 5:29 am IST from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The rocket will be carrying the 6,400 kg ViaSat-3 Americas and two smaller satellites MicroGEO by Astranis and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

All three boosters will crash into the ocean

Latest weather forecast shows an 80% chance of favorable conditions during Falcon Heavy's launch window on Sunday pic.twitter.com/cY9PeV6uv9 April 29, 2023

The Falcon Heavy is equipped with three boosters (one core and two on the side) having nine Merlin engines each. In contrast to SpaceX's traditional way of recovering two side boosters, all three boosters will be expendable meaning all of them will crash into the Atlantic Ocean after the launch. This is because SpaceX intends to use all of the rocket's fuel in pushing the satellites to a near-Geosynchronous orbit about 36,000 km above Earth.

According to SpaceX, the next mission would be one of the side booster's eighth launch and the third for another side booster. While one has previously supported Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO, and three Starlink missions, the second has been used for Arabsat-6A and STP-2 missions. This would be Falcon Heavy's sixth overall launch.

Where to watch Falcon Heavy's launch live?

You can tune in to SpaceX's official YouTube channel when the live stream begins at 5 am. The launch will also stream live on Twitter, the official website and other social media handles. The mission was previously scheduled for launch on April 30 but was delayed due to undisclosed reasons. SpaceX says that the weather for the next attempt is 80% favourable on May 1.