ESA Assigns Seat To Shaun The Sheep Aboard Uncrewed Orion Capsule For Artemis I Mission

The European Space Agency (ESA), on Tuesday, announced the addition of the popular cartoon character Shaun the Sheep to the Artemis I mission which is targeted for launch on August 29. The agency said that Shaun has been assigned a seat aboard the Orion spacecraft which already includes three mannequins for data collection, a Snoopy stuffed toy and some legos.

"Shaun’s mission assignment rounds off the first phase for the latest members of our astronaut corps, with Italian ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti currently on the International Space Station on her second spaceflight, Danish ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen named for his second flight and before we introduce our new astronauts from the 2021 call for selection later this year", ESA’s Director for Human and Robotic Exploration, David Parker said in an official statement.

.@esa has announced the first ‘astronaut’ to fly on its Artemis I mission to the Moon is...Shaun! Shaun’s voyage on the Orion spacecraft will take him further than any human – or sheep – has ever travelled! Read more here: https://t.co/2mkLJFxJob #ForwardToTheMoon #ExploreFarther pic.twitter.com/A6OVAGZrUx — Shaun the Sheep (@shaunthesheep) August 2, 2022

Lucy Wendover, Marketing Director at animation company Aardman said that the year 2022 would mark the 15th anniversary of Shaun's appearance on TV and that the Artemis I mission is the perfect way to celebrate. Interestingly, ESA helped in the making of the 2019 film 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' by offering insights into the training astronauts go through before their spaceflight.

It is worth noting that the Orion spacecraft will not carry any astronaut since Artemis I is an uncrewed mission. The spacecraft will be mounted atop NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and launched to the Moon and back. According to the mission profile, Orion will be propelled 70,000 km beyond the Moon, almost half a million km from Earth.

When will the Artemis I mission launch?

Targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29, @NASA_SLS will lift off from Launch Pad 39B to send @NASA_Orion around the Moon & back to Earth. Join us for a pair of briefings to learn more:



Aug. 3: Mission overview briefing

Aug. 5: Detailed mission briefing

💻: https://t.co/pYTFOyX8DV pic.twitter.com/00gvi7zmrA — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) August 1, 2022

NASA has targeted August 29 at 6:30 pm IST to launch Artemis I at the earliest, and if that happens, the mission would last 42 days and the Orion is scheduled to return on October 10. The agency has also set aside backup dates on September 2 and September 6 and the Artemis I would last 39 days and 42 days, respectively, on these dates.

The Artemis I would mark the start of NASA's Artemis Program through which the agency aims to take humans back to the Moon and eventually establish a long-term presence on the lunar surface. Following Artemis I, the second mission of the program would see a team of astronauts launch to the Moon, orbit the Moon for a few days and return to Earth without landing. NASA says that the next Moon landing will be carried out during Artemis III which is targeted for launch in 2025.