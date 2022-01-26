ESA Astronaut Matthias Maurer Tests Headphones To Measure Effects Of Space On Hearing

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are exposed to multiple dangers both physical and mental which can lead to severe damages in the long run. These problems include vision problems, bone and muscle loss as well as cognitive issues. While all these complications are being studied by scientists to solve the problems, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is testing special equipment to test the effects of microgravity on the hearing of astronauts. Taking to Twitter, Maurer informed about the new experiment named Acoustic Diagnostics which is being conducted by the Italian Space Agency.

"Are headphones easier to untangle in space or on Earth? @ASI_spazio's Acoustic Diagnostics tests the impact of microgravity on our hearing using a special headset. Its sensors measure the movement of our ear hairs in response to sound (sic)", Maurer wrote in his tweet.

What is the Acoustic Diagnostics experiment?

Backed by the Italian Space Agency, in collaboration with the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the Acoustic Diagnostics experiment aims to study the effects of the background noise of the ISS on the hearing of astronauts. According to the European Space Agency, this experiment aims to monitor what is known as otoacoustic emissions (OAEs).

The OAEs are basically the movement of hairs in the inner ear that are caused in response to auditory stimulation. The special headphones made by the Italian Space Agency have a special inner-ear tip that simultaneously plays sound and measures the reactions of the astronauts' ears. It is worth mentioning that this is just one of the many experiments that Maurer is supporting in outer space.

Maurer's other experiments

The German-born astronaut is currently a part of several experiments that will be crucial for enhancing the life of astronauts in space. One of those experiments is the Thermo-Mini experiment, which monitors the core body temperature and the circadian rhythm of astronauts. This particular experiment is to test a device be used by people working in extreme environments of space and on Earth such as miners or firefighters.

Besides this, Maurer is also part of the Dreams experiment which aims to help astronauts and people on Earth to improve their sleep routines and identify potential disorders.

