ESA Astronaut Studying Muscle Loss In Space With This Pencil Sharpener-sized Device

It has been evident that astronauts undergo significant muscle loss when they spend a considerable amount of time in space. In addition to muscle loss, astronauts also face loss in bone density, which later results in complications when they touch down on Earth after a long-term stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Since these two conditions are mostly experienced due to old age here on Earth, such cases show that the process of ageing is much faster for astronauts.

However, scientists are now working to address this issue as a team of medical scientists led by the UK’s University of Liverpool had kickstarted project MicroAge in December 2021 to study the accelerated ageing process in space. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer took to Twitter detailing what the study is about and the potential results it could produce.

In space our muscles weaken, much like they do as we get older 👵👴 The Microage experiment by @spacegovuk & @LivUni studies muscle in microgravity to help understand how and why muscle mass is lost, and find possible modes of prevention 🔬 https://t.co/2X9KaTeiRq #CosmicKiss pic.twitter.com/BS9NsBaFWD — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) January 3, 2022

Study could help maintain strength and mobility in older age

According to a new ESA report, this new study to monitor muscle loss in space and find a solution for it could one day help older people to better maintain their strength and mobility. Under this project, muscle cells the size of rice grains, which were grown in a lab and stored in a blue-coloured 3D-printed protective container seen in the image above, were transported to the ISS on December 21. At present in space, the cells are being electrically stimulated to trigger contractions and the astronauts, who are also qualified scientists are observing the ageing-related changes these cells undergo under microgravity. Malcolm Jackson, Professor of Musculoskeletal and Ageing Science at the University of Liverpool had said as per ESA's report-

Ageing is one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century and we will learn a great deal about how muscle responds to microgravity and ageing from the data we obtain from this study. The team has had to work extremely hard over the last three years to overcome the many challenges of sending our science into space.

Moreover, UK Science Minister George Freeman also said that the weakening of bones and muscles due to old age is something that does not have an explanation and has caused agony to millions of people. He added that this particular space experiment would help the scientists find an answer to this help everyone live healthier and stronger lives. Once the astronauts are done analysing the muscle cells, project MicroAge will return to Earth this month for further analysis.