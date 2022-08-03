ESA Breaks Down Never-before-seen Details Of The Stephan's Quintet Using Webb's Image

New information is brimming out of the images that were captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in the last few weeks. Out of the multiple images released on July 12, the Stephan's Quintet, a group of five galaxies, is currently in the focus as astronomers are uncovering never-before-seen details. In a recent report, the European Space Agency (ESA) marked out the new features which became apparent through Webb's infrared views.

What did Webb see?

The Stephan's Quintet image, which is a giant mosaic covering about one-fifth of the Moon’s diameter, contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. This image was created using the data collected by Webb's two instruments-- Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

According to ESA, the new image highlights clusters of millions of young stars and starburst regions of fresh star birth along with tails of gas, dust and stars being pulled from several of the galaxies due to gravitational interactions. This picture is a composite, meaning it has been developed by combining the NIRCam and MIRI images.

Features of both the images are highlighted in different colours. The difference in colour between the dust in the galaxies versus the shock waves between the interacting galaxies are shown in yellow and orange whereas the blue and white parts represent the stars. Besides, the old, dying stars that are producing dust in the leftmost galaxy stand out as red points in the image. Webb's NIRCam also helped scientists resolve individual stars and even the galaxy’s bright core.

Contents of the image

The image features five galaxies-- NGC 7320, NGC 7317, NGC 7318A, NGC 7318B, and NGC 7319. Out of these, the NGC 7320 is the leftmost in the picture, resides 40 million light-years from Earth and is in the foreground compared to the others. On the other hand, the rest of the four galaxies are located about 290 million light-years away.

Webb has been able to capture the most dramatic event in the galaxy group, which is the NGC 7318B smashing through the cluster and creating a huge shock wave. This region of the shock wave is shown in red and gold around the central galactic pair. Besides, the NGC 7319 harbours an active galactic nucleus, a supermassive black hole that is actively accreting material around it.

ESA says that observing interacting galaxies that trigger star formation in each other in such exquisite detail is extremely rare. Since further investigations are underway, the astronomers are hopeful for many new discoveries as it would help them better understand structures seen in a much more distant universe.