Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 11th, 2022 at 23:11 IST

ESA develops artificial bone to ensure safety of astronauts during medical emergencies

ESA says that 3D bioprinting could help meet the challenging conditions of spaceflight and would soon have practical applications on Earth. 

Harsh Vardhan
ESA
Image: Twitter/@ESAOperations | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the list of artificial measures being taken to support astronauts on long-duration missions, scientists have added another one-- artificial bone. The European Space Agency (ESA) is working on the development of bioprinting techniques, which, according to it, would provide astronauts access to the ‘spare parts’ required for bone or skin grafts. The agency even shared a picture of an artificial bone sample that would eventually serve as emergency space medicine.

3D bioprinting would tackle challenging conditions of spaceflight

It is evident that staying in space for a considerable amount of time leads to loss of bone density, which makes astronauts prone to fractures. By developing artificial bones, scientists are aiming to make 3D bioprinting a practical tool for emergency medical situations for astronauts on the Moon and eventually Mars. ESA says that 3D bioprinting could help meet the challenging conditions of spaceflight and would soon have practical applications on Earth. 

Interestingly, this method of artificial bioproduction can even provide astronauts with complete internal organs. "Or, treating a burn often involves a graft of skin taken from a patient’s body – manageable on Earth with full hospital care but riskier in space, as the secondary damage may not heal easily", the agency said in a statement. The success of this technology would be significant because astronauts themselves can print skin or bone, using a nutrient-rich ’bio-ink’ of human blood plasma, in case of a mishap.

Meanwhile, the European agency is working on many other experiments concerned with future humans endeavours to the Moon. Recently, it revealed the concept of a device that would extract breathable oxygen from the dust on the lunar surface. ESA has even selected a team of four companies that have been given the responsibility for developing the device. The team has a tough challenge ahead as their device will have to extract 50-100 grams of oxygen from the lunar soil with a target of 70% extraction from the sample. 

Image: Twitter/@ESAOperations

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2022 at 23:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

43 minutes ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

44 minutes ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

an hour ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

an hour ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

an hour ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

an hour ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

an hour ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

an hour ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

an hour ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

3 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

3 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bharat Bandh Today: 21 Reforms Farmers Are Demanding | Full List

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Delhi: 7 Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Paint Factory in Alipur

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Mob of 400 Attempts to Storm Churachandpur SP Office; 1 Dead

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez Being Considered To Onboard American Idol?

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  5. Bharat Bandh Today: Section 144 in Noida, Strict Checking on Borders

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo