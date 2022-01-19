ESA Hunts For 6 Astronauts For Future Moon Missions; Reveals Plan For Crewed Flights

The European Space Agency (ESA), which is hunting for the next generation of astronauts for its lunar missions, announced that it has narrowed the list of candidates. Out of 23,307 applicants, the agency has shortlisted 1,362 candidates for the second round where they will undergo serious tests necessary during flight preparations. Interestingly, the batch of selected candidates for round two includes 39% females and 29 have been selected for the next round out of 287 disabled applicants.

ESA is going through a hefty process to find six astronauts, who would be suitable for a stay aboard the International Space Station and eventually for launches to the Moon. The agency revealed that the window for applications first opened in March 2021, but the selection process took too much time due to the 'high volume and calibre of applications'. It has been reported that the six astronauts and 'parastronauts' will be announced by September 2022.

How to become an astronaut?

ESA revealed that the candidates who made it to the second round, underwent cognitive, technical, motor coordination and personality tests. These candidates will now have to take a set of psychological interviews and group tests before their medical testing commences. It is worth mentioning that out of the 1,362 selected potential astronauts, 39% are females, whereas 61% of them are male. Besides, out of 29 disabled second-round candidates, 27.6% are females whereas 72.4% are males.

However, ESA clarified its selection process saying, "Those who moved through to the next stage of ESA's astronaut selection were chosen based on the strength of their application, not their gender", as per Daily Mail. The selected applicants still have a long way to go as the final announcements will be made after six screening processes, and the latest one was just the first. It is worth mentioning that the agency is also looking to develop its own spacecraft for crewed launches and end its dependency on its Russian and American counterparts. According to The Associated Press, Josef Aschbacher, the Director-General of ESA had, however, said, "We are not only talking of launches, but we are also talking of human exploration", revealing that they would send humans to the Moon and beyond in the future missions.

