ESA-NASA's Solar Orbiter Solves Decades-old Mystery Around The Sun's Magnetic Field

The ESA-NASA-made Solar Orbiter has solved a major mystery that was bugging astronomers for the last few decades. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the orbiter, through the first-ever remote sensing observation, has confirmed the origin of magnetic switchbacks and their role in accelerating solar winds. Magnetic switchbacks, as experts say, are the sudden and large deflections of the solar wind’s magnetic field.

☀️ #SolarOrbiter has made the first ever remote sensing observation of an S-shaped ‘switchback’ magnetic feature in the #SolarWind, a phenomenon that may be important in understanding the acceleration and heating of the solar wind 👉 https://t.co/1xlbvk9SAa pic.twitter.com/KgT7dUms25 — ESA's Solar Orbiter (@ESASolarOrbiter) September 12, 2022

The Orbiter’s observations revealed that the switchback structure is S-shaped, as was predicted a few years ago, and that the rapidly changing magnetic fields can have their origin near the surface of the Sun. According to the experts, they are basically magnetic highways along which the plasma can flow freely, and give rise to the fast solar wind.

The new observation was made on 25 March 2022 by @MetisSolar and represents around 33 minutes of data. The structure expands at a speed of 80 km/s, stretching and distorting as it propagates away from the Sun. pic.twitter.com/uvDEqWdskq — ESA's Solar Orbiter (@ESASolarOrbiter) September 12, 2022

Formation of solar switchbacks

Explaining the formation of a solar switchback, ESA revealed that they have their footprints in the active regions associated with sunspots and magnetic activity with field lines of different orientations (as shown in the image below).

The agency explained that when the open and closed field lines in the magnetically active regions reconnect, an S-shaped field line is created resulting in an enormous amount of energy. This results in the switchback which is sent out in opposite directions.

"I would say that this first image of a magnetic switchback in the solar corona has revealed the mystery of their origin," Daniele Telloni, an astronomer at National Institute for Astrophysics and researcher said in an official statement. "The next step is to try to statistically link switchbacks observed in situ with their source regions on the Sun." These results, which have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, are a result of observations gathered by the Orbiter's Metis instrument.

On March 25, 2022, just a day before the Orbiter's closest approach to the sun, the Metis instrument the Sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, and recorded a distorted S-shaped kink in the coronal plasma. Before this orbiter, which was launched in February 2020, the German-US Helios 1 and 2 spacecraft flew close to the Sun in the mid-1970s and first recorded the sudden change in the magnetic field's direction. In the following years, when the Ulysses spacecraft was launched in the late 1990s, it again probed the phenomenon.

According to ESA, the Orbiter will again get close to the sun from a distance of 0.29 times the Earth-Sun distance on October 13 and further gather crucial data for solving more new mysteries.

Image: ESA