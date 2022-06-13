ESA Reveals Gaia Observatory's Most Detailed Survey Consisting Of Starquakes And Star DNA

The European Space Agency (ESA) has finally revealed its third data catalogue compiled by the Gaia observatory, which was launched to develop the largest and most precise three-dimensional map of the Milky Way. During a media event on June 13, ESA said that the new data set consists of new and improved details for almost two billion stars in our galaxy and surprising discoveries about them. In addition to this, the data set consists of the largest catalogue yet of binary stars, as well as thousands of solar system objects such as asteroids and moons of planets, and millions of galaxies and quasars outside of our galaxy.

Today, @ESAGaia releases its new treasure trove of data about our home galaxy. Astronomers describe strange ‘starquakes’, stellar DNA, asymmetric motions and other fascinating insights in this most detailed Milky Way survey to date. #GaiaDR3



Gaia makes surprising discovery of starquakes

In the brand new survey, scientists have detailed the confirmation of starquakes, which is the tiny motion of star surfaces that changes the shape of the star. ESA says that Gaia was previously able to confirm radial oscillations in stars, the phenomenon which causes the stars to swell and shrink periodically but did not change their spherical shape. However, the starquakes, which Gaia was not designed to detect, have found vibrations in the stars which are of the average scale of large tsunamis. This discovery is also significant because starquakes are what scientists call, nonradial oscillation, as they change the star's shape and are harder to detect.

(Image: ESA)

"Starquakes teach us a lot about stars, notably their internal workings. Gaia is opening a goldmine for ‘asteroseismology' of massive stars", Conny Aerts, a member of the Gaia collaboration said in a statement. Notably, this new data set reveals all about chemical compositions, stellar temperatures, colours, masses, ages, and the speed at which those two billion stars move towards or away.

Gaia examines the DNA of stars

By DNA of stars, scientists actually mean the basic ingredients that give birth to them. It is evident that when the universe was created after the big bang, only lighter elements (hydrogen and helium) were in abundance and heavier elements, also called metals, emerged later on. Some stars in our galaxy are known to contain higher levels of heavy metals inside them and when they die, these metals are released into the gas and dust between the stars, also called the interstellar medium.

Naturally, star deaths and also their births will create an environment that is richer in metals and scientists believe that a star's chemical composition is very much like its DNA. According to ESA, studying the composition of stars can reveal information about where they were born and where they moved afterwards. Interestingly, it was through the study of chemical compositions (DNA), that Gaia was able to identify stars that originally came from different galaxies than our own.

"Our galaxy is a beautiful melting pot of stars,” Alejandra Recio-Blanco, another member of the Gaia collaboration said. "This diversity is extremely important because it tells us the story of our galaxy’s formation. It reveals the processes of migration within our galaxy and accretion from external galaxies", he added.

What's next?

As mentioned above, this was the third data set released by ESA's Gaia after the first and second on September 14 in 2016 and April 25 in 2018, respectively. It was the second data set in which ESA revealed that our Milky Way had consumed a smaller galaxy in a collision that occurred approximately 10 billion years ago. According to the agency, the fourth and final data set will be released in 2030, five years after Gaia runs out of fuel.