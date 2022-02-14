ESA Shares Astonishing New Hubble Telescope Pic Showing Three Galaxies Merging Into One

Just a week ago, the European Space Agency (ESA) shared with us a picture captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, showing an incredible merger between two galaxies. Upping the ante this time, the agency has shared a picture in what appears to be a merger of three galaxies into one. Lying in the constellation Cancer, the photograph was taken using the Hubble Telescope’s powerful Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) in a series of observations.

📷 This NASA/ESA @HUBBLE_space Telescope image shows the distant galaxy merger IC 2431, which could even be a triple galaxy merger in progress 👉 https://t.co/yDXydFuAWj pic.twitter.com/9jef4g0QEJ — ESA (@esa) February 14, 2022

The image above depicts the distant galaxy merger IC 2431, which is happening at a whopping 681 million light-years from Earth. With the merger of the galactic trio, the intense mixture of star formation and tidal distortions caused by the gravitational interactions of the entities have also been captured by the Hubble Telescope. "The centre of this image is obscured by a thick cloud of dust, though light from a background galaxy can be seen piercing its outer extremities", ESA said in a statement.

According to the agency, the picture has been developed under the Galaxy Zoo citizen science project which was the largest galaxy census ever carried out wherein over 9,00,000 unexamined galaxies were classified. "Later Galaxy Zoo projects have included the largest ever studies of galaxy mergers and tidal dwarf galaxies, as well as the discovery of entirely new types of compact star-forming galaxies", ESA added.

Hubble's image of a double galaxy merger

📷 This NASA/ESA @HUBBLE_space Telescope image shows Arp 282, an interacting galaxy pair composed of galaxies NGC 169 (bottom) and IC 1559 (top) 👉 https://t.co/Qf1fSjmZG2 pic.twitter.com/hjRsr32N4C — ESA (@esa) February 7, 2022

The object seen in the picture is named Arp 282, which is an interacting galaxy pair composed of two galaxies- the Seyfert galaxy NGC 169, seen at the bottom, and the galaxy IC 1559 at the top. Astronomers believe that the interaction of galaxies with one another is an important aspect of their evolution. Both the individual galaxies in this image are said to have monumentally energetic cores, known as active galactic nuclei (AGN), although they are not visible in the picture. ESA explains that when two galaxies interact, the direction of the tidal forces is always away from the lower-mass object and towards the higher-mass object, meaning the NGC 169 is engulfing the IC 1559.

Image: Twitter/@ESA