ESA Shares Gaia Telescope's First View Of One Billion Stars In The Milky Way From 2016

ESA released the first catalogue of over one billion stars in the Milky Way which was made using the Gaia telescope and published first back in 2016.

On September 14, 2016, the Gaia (Global Astrometric Interferometer for Astrophysics) telescope made the first catalogue of over one billion stars in the Milky Way. Launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2013, the space observatory has the objective of assembling the most detailed 3D map of the Milky Way. Our galaxy, which is spiral in shape, has most of its stars residing in a disc about 1,00,000 light-years across and about 1,000 light-years wide.

ESA's first catalogue of 1,142 million stars

According to ESA, Gaia pinned down the precise position in the sky and the brightness of 1,142 million stars in its first catalogue. In the image above, the brighter regions indicate denser concentrations of stars, while darker regions correspond to patches of the sky where fewer stars were observed by Gaia. The brightest portion of the image, which runs horizontally, is named the Galactic Plane and consists of globular and open clusters– groupings of stars held together by their mutual gravity.

(Annotated map of the Milky Way; Image: ESA)

In another image, ESA tried to locate the globular clusters, galaxies and open clusters with annotations in separate colours (white, blue, and yellow, respectively). Scientists define globular clusters as large assemblies of hundreds of thousands to millions of old stars which are mainly found in the halo of the Milky Way. Interestingly, this halo, which is a roughly spherical structure, has a radius of about 1,00,000 light-years.

In the lower right of the image above, the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two dwarf galaxies orbiting the Milky Way, have been highlighted along with Andromeda (also known as M31), the largest galactic neighbour to the Milky Way, and its satellite, the Triangulum galaxy (M33). ESA says that Gaia has easily outperformed its Hipparcos mission as it is capable of measuring the distances and motions of stars in about 400 clusters up to 4,800 light-years away. 

"This is only the beginning. We measured the distance to the Large Magellanic Cloud to test the quality of the data, and we got a sneak preview of the dramatic improvements that Gaia will soon bring to our understanding of cosmic distances", astronomer Gisella Clementini said in an official statement.

