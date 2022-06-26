ESA Shares More Stunning Images From BepiColombo's Second Mercury Flyby; Have A Look

The BepiColombo spacecraft, a joint effort of Japan and Europe, inched closer to uncovering new secrets of Mercury as it flew past the planet on June 23. Scheduled to enter Mercury's orbit in December 2025, the spacecraft will conduct a total of six flybys and the latest one was its second since getting launched in October 2018. Soon after the flyby, the European Space Agency (ESA) shared enthralling pictures captured from just a few kilometres above Mercury's surface.

#BepiColombo's first sighting of the giant Caloris basin, shadows cast at sunrise, and a rare candidate volcano are our top picks from yesterday's #MercuryFlyby. #ExploreFarther 👉https://t.co/lAd9TQvBs9 pic.twitter.com/5LtUR5t3yP — BepiColombo (@BepiColombo) June 24, 2022

BepiColombo beams back new pictures of bombarded Mercury's surface

(Mercury's landscape features highlighted by ESA; Image; ESA)

The spacecraft made its closest approach to Mercury at 3:14 p.m. (IST) and was just 200 kilometres from the planet's surface. These images, on the other hand, were taken from a distance range of 920-800 kilometres and the spacecraft's three monitoring cameras (MCAM) took the pictures for about 40 minutes after the closest approach as the spacecraft moved away from Mercury. The mission team got lucky as Mercury's position relative to the sun cast a dramatic shadow over the surface, clearly highlighting the craters of the planet.

Describing those features, ESA revealed that the Heany crater (in the image above) measures 125-kilometres-wide and is covered in smooth volcanic plains. Scientists believe that this crater is a rare example of a candidate volcano on Mercury, and will serve as an important target for BepiColombo’s high-resolution imaging suite.

(Mercury's surface craters; Image: ESA)

Another important target site for BepiColombo would be the 1,550 km-wide Caloris basin which has been photographed for the first time ever. According to astronomers, the volcanic lava in and around the basin dates back to around a hundred million years before the formation of the basin itself.

"Mercury flyby 1 images were good, but flyby 2 images are even better," David Rothery of the Open University and a member of the MCAM team said in a statement. "The images highlight many of the science goals that we can address when BepiColombo gets into orbit. I want to understand the volcanic and tectonic history of this amazing planet."

🆕 #BepiColombo's first sighting of the giant Caloris basin, shadows cast at sunrise, and a rare candidate volcano (hiding in this👇 image) are our top picks from yesterday's #MercuryFlyby.



Explore more images and details 👉https://t.co/A2z4vxMQzk #ExploreFarther pic.twitter.com/MT1b7nFys0 — ESA Science (@esascience) June 24, 2022

About BepiColombo

BepiColombo is a joint mission developed by ESA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and is named after Italian astrophysicist Dr. Giuseppe "Bepi" Colombo. The mission includes two spacecraft - ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) and Japan's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (MIO), both of which are fitted onto the Mercury Transfer Module (MTM). Once the probes reach Mercury, they will separate from the MTM and will be inserted into different orbits. Tap here to read more about BepiColombo.