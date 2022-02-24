ESA Shares New Mars Orbiter Image Featuring Martian 'dust Factory' The Size Of India

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released an image captured by its Mars Express orbiter which shows the part of what possibly is the largest single source of dust on Mars. Named the Medusae Fossae Formation, or MFF, the wind-sculpted feature is a veritable dust factory, says ESA. Interestingly, the MFF is the largest sedimentary deposit on Mars and stretches out across a distance of over 5000 km, making it about the size of India.

📷 This ESA #MarsExpress image of Medusae Fossae on Mars, taken on 14 May 2021, shows wind-sculpted features known as yardangs, seen at centre and lower-left, and small crescent-shaped depressions called 'blowouts' 👉https://t.co/WZSrfA2lGw pic.twitter.com/CTkkCCtVgn — ESA (@esa) February 23, 2022

ESA reveals how the region was formed

This particular region, which comprises many different surface features, was likely formed as a result of wind moving material around the Martian surface, ESA says. The MFF appears to be easily eroded by wind and is thought to consist of ash released by the volcanoes in the nearby Tharsis region. The Tharsis region on Mars is where sits the Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in our solar system. According to the agency, the Tharsis region too has been deposited either through the air or factors such as fast-moving ‘pyroclastic’ flows of lava, gas and rocky debris.

The 'dust factory', which is named after the Greek mythological Gorgon Medusa, is sandwiched between Mars' two most prominent volcanic regions comprising Tharsis and Elysium. As seen in the image, ridges stretching a kilometre can be spotted in the upper left of the image along with small, crescent-shaped depressions in the lower right. "The aforementioned crescent-shaped depressions are also the doing of martian winds. Wind erosion is thought to be the latest stage of erosional processes acting on the MFF", ESA said in its statement. Earlier in January, the orbiter had beamed back an image of the Jovis Tholus shield volcano which it said was 'geographically rich'.

Mars Express' geographically rich snap

📷 This image of the Jovis Tholus shield volcano on Mars was taken by ESA's #MarsExpress on 13 May and 2 June 2021. The volcano’s complex caldera system comprises at least five craters, the largest being 28 km wide 👉 https://t.co/7NiErgKO85 pic.twitter.com/UYMSw0aKws — ESA (@esa) January 26, 2022

The Jovis Tholus volcano lies in the shadows of the Solar System’s largest volcano, Olympus Mons, and has had a long eruptive history, as per the agency. While the volcano does not seem large enough, its caldera system comprises at least five craters with the largest being 28 kilometres wide. Tap here to read more about the region.

