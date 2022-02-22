ESA Shares 'striking' Hubble Image Of Stunning Galaxies Interacting 200 Mn Light Yrs Away

The Hubble Space Telescope's gallery is filled with pictures featuring massive galaxies out there in the universe. Among this gallery is another image showing the interaction between two stunning and massive galaxies. Released by the European Space Agency (ESA), the Hubble Telescope's picture showcases a galactic pair Arp 298, which is located about 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus.

📷 This striking NASA/ESA @HUBBLE_space Telescope image shows Arp 298, a pair of interacting galaxies, NGC 7469 and IC 5283 👉 https://t.co/mWJDHV5PmT pic.twitter.com/wjCZW94esg — ESA (@esa) February 21, 2022

More about the galactic pair

The pair named Arp 298 consists of two individual galaxies named NGC 7469 and IC 5283, and as the image shows, the former is fairly massive than the latter. ESA says that the NGC 7469 is host to an active, supermassive black hole and a bright ring of star clusters. The Arp 298 was captured using Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the image was created using data from three separate Hubble proposals. The data from these proposals were then combined to produce a detailed picture in seven different filters.

About the pair's name, the agency said that it signified their listing in the 'Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies' compiled by the astronomer Halton Arp. "The Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies is a rogues’ gallery of weird and wonderful galaxies containing peculiar structures, featuring galaxies exhibiting everything from segmented spiral arms to concentric rings", it added. This new picture follows that of the previous image Hubble image which showed not two but three galaxies merging into one.

Hubble captures triple merger

📷 This NASA/ESA @HUBBLE_space Telescope image shows the distant galaxy merger IC 2431, which could even be a triple galaxy merger in progress 👉 https://t.co/yDXydFuAWj pic.twitter.com/9jef4g0QEJ — ESA (@esa) February 14, 2022

The image above depicts the distant galaxy merger IC 2431, which is happening at a whopping 681 million light-years from Earth. Lying in the constellation Cancer, the photograph was taken using the Hubble Telescope’s powerful Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) in a series of observations. "The centre of this image is obscured by a thick cloud of dust, though light from a background galaxy can be seen piercing its outer extremities", ESA said in a statement.

Image: Twitter/@ESA