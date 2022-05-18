ESA Shares Sun's Most-detailed Imagery Captured During Its Orbiter's Closest Approach

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Solar Orbiter made its closest approach to the Sun on March 26 and has been sending loads of crucial data ever since. Using the data beamed back by the orbiter, scientists have produced a film offering the most-detailed view of the Sun. The agency shared a couple of spectacular visuals recorded by the Orbiter on March 17and March 30, that is before and after the closest approach.

The first video was captured on March 17 using the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) of the Orbiter. This clip above shows the Sun’s appearance at a wavelength of 17 nanometers which is an extreme ultraviolet wavelength of light emitted by the Sun's upper atmosphere called Corona. According to ESA, this part of the Sun has a temperature of around a million degrees Celsius and the Orbiter recorded the events while it was about one-third the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

(Sun's magnetic field outbursts captured by the Solar Orbiter; Image: ESA)

The imagery provides a glimpse of the Sun’s magnetic field outbursts that were captured in extremely high-resolution courtesy of the EUI's Full Sun Imager (FSI) telescope. The FSI was able to capture the outbursts which were emerging from the sun's interior and rising into the atmosphere. This process created a phenomenon called 'coronal rain' after the gas on the solar surface flows around the loops and cools down on its way to the surface.

EUI's observations during the closest approach

The second video was captured on April 30, four days after the Solar Orbiter endured over 500 degrees Celsius during its closest encounter with the sun. "Many scientific secrets are thought to lie hidden at the solar poles. The magnetic fields that create the great but temporary active regions on the Sun get swept up to the poles before being swallowed back down into the Sun where they are thought to form the magnetic seeds for future solar activity", the ESA says.

(Image: ESA)

It explained that the lighter areas visible in the video are created by loops of magnetism that rise upwards from the solar interior, whereas, the darker regions are where the Sun’s magnetic field lies open, and so the gasses can escape into space, creating the solar wind.