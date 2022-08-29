ESA's Solar Orbiter To Get Closest To Venus On Sept 4; Will Skim 6,400 Km Above Surface

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) solar orbiter is scheduled to make its next fly-by of Venus on September 4. In the latest update, the agency revealed that the spacecraft will make its closest approach at 6:56 am IST and will fly just over 6,400 km above the Venusian surface. The orbiter’s forthcoming journey to Earth’s sister planet will adjust its orbit around the sun and subsequent flybys will raise the inclination to see more of the Sun's polar regions.

It’s only Monday but we’re thinking about the weekend for #SolarOrbiter's next #VenusFlyby! 🛰🟠⤴️

The flybys are being conducted to increase the orbiter's inclination to see more of the solar poles and make observations to answer some of the most profound questions about the sun. According to ESA, the fly-by in February 2025, after the forthcoming one, will increase the inclination of the spacecraft’s orbit from about 7.7 to around 17 degrees and the one after that in December 2026 will further increase this inclination to 24 degrees.

The mission team is aiming to push the Orbiter as high as 33 degrees to gain more direct views of the sun. Launched in February 2020, the Orbiter seeks to solve mysteries such as the Sun’s 11-year cycle of rising and subsiding magnetic activity. Besides, it would also answer questions such as what heats up the sun's corona (upper layer), to millions of degrees Celsius, what drives the generation of the solar wind and how the solar winds gain speeds of hundreds of kilometres per second.

The Orbiter is equipped with six remote-sensing instruments and four sets of in-situ instruments to do the job. "Although our life-giving star has been an object of scientific interest for centuries, its behaviour still presents a puzzle for scientists", ESA says. "Solar Orbiter will take images of the Sun from closer than any spacecraft before and for the first time look at its uncharted polar regions".

Solar Orbiter's view of the sun

Ever since its launch, the orbiter has sent a treasure trove of data to Earth including the clearest views of the sun. In March this year, the agency shared spectacular views of the solar surface which were captured by the orbiter when it was just one-third the distance between the Earth and the sun. The picture below, which is a compilation of 25 images taken using the Orbiter's Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI), was the most detailed image of the sun in almost 50 years.