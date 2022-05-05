ESA Tests Glorious Solar Wings Of Orion Capsule Bound For The Moon; Watch Them Unfold

The European Space Agency (ESA) has started testing the Orion spacecraft, which will be launched to the moon atop NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket under the Artemis mission later this year. In the latest leg of preparations, the engineers tested the massive solar panels of Orion which they say would provide power, water, air and electricity to the spacecraft. In a video released by ESA, the mission team was seen unfolding the solar arrays which are powerful enough to power two houses.

Solar panels, the life of Orion

The solar panels are literally the life of the Orion spacecraft as they will be used to power the module in the uncrewed Artemis mission which would eventually lead to the return of humans to the lunar surface. In the video, ESA also demonstrated how the solar panels will be deployed to propel the spacecraft toward the moon. The spacecraft will have four large solar wings in total and each wing will consist of three panels. The panel nearest to the socket measures seven metres in length whereas the third and outermost panel measures 17 metres. Interestingly, the engineers have designed the middle panel in such a way that it can swivel and rotate to follow the sun.

"The Airbus solar wings are designed to “fold” towards the direction of travel and away from the exhaust when the engine fires at full throttle, but can also fold backwards to provide a more streamlined profile and reduce structural tension", ESA said in a statement.

(Image: ESA)

ESA says that the solar wings will be the first components to deploy once launched, as they provide the electrical power for the spacecraft. "All these cells, panels and wings together should produce 11.2 kW of power at peak levels, enough to power over 50 desktop computers, or enough to charge over 1000 phones if you are reading this on a mobile screen", the agency revealed.

The testing was conducted at the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in the Netherlands and the engineers measured the hardiness of the solar panels to withstand the vibrations of a space launch.