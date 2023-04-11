ESA To Launch JUICE Mission To Jupiter On April 13; Where To Watch The Event LIVE?

The European Space Agency (ESA) is gearing up for its next big mission which is launching the JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) spacecraft to Jupiter. Designed to investigate the gas giant's oceanic Moons, the spacecraft is targeted for launch at 5:45 pm IST aboard the Ariane 5 rocket on April 13, says ESA. If the weather does not play villain, the JUICE mission will begin its 8-year-long journey before it begins its planetary exploration.

Where to watch the JUICE mission launch?

The ESA will begin the live broadcast of the mission launch at 5:15 pm across all social media platforms. You can tune in to ESA's official YouTube channel, its official website or other Twitter to watch the launch live. You can also tune in to NASA's social media handles to watch the live webcast.

About JUICE and its explorations

What makes #Jupiter's climate so exotic & extreme compared to our own? And could we some day have Jupiter weather forecasts?



Find out how #ESAJuice will study Jupiter's atmosphere from @LeighFletcher @UniOfLeicester, Juice interdisciplinary scientist 📽️👇 pic.twitter.com/g14cnD8kRG — ESA's Juice mission (@ESA_JUICE) April 9, 2023

The £1.4 billion mission is designed to explore the icy Moons Ganymede, Callisto and Europa which bear oceans under their crust. JUICE will also characterise Jupiter to extract new details about the gas giant and its extreme climate. The spacecraft, during its 600 million km long journey will conduct flybys around Venus, Earth and the Moon for "gravity assists" that would slingshot it toward Jupiter in a fuel-efficient manner.

#ESAJuice is going to be the first ever to orbit an icy moon.#Jupiter's gravitational tug on #Ganymede plays a role in the existence of liquid water under the icy crust of the moon. Learn how from @drbuncen @PhysicsUoL, Juice J-MAG & UVS instrument co-investigator 📽️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/j287CO9wPq — ESA's Juice mission (@ESA_JUICE) April 6, 2023

The spacecraft is also equipped with massive solar panels (85 square metres) to ensure continuous power supply since sunlight is 25 times weaker at the Jupiter system than on Earth. The purpose of this ambitious mission is to find out if the three Moons of Jupiter ever had or still have conditions that could harbour (microbial) life. These three moons are perfect candidates for this research as water is considered the fundamental element where life could thrive.