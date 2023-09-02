ESA To Provide 'full Support' To Aditya-L1 Via Antennas In Australia, Spain And Argentina

The European Space Agency (ESA) on Saturday, September 2 said that it stands ready to provide "full support" to India's landmark solar mission that was launched just days after the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 to the uncharted far side of the moon in the South Pole region.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2 blasted off the unmanned Aditya-L1 observation rocket at 11:50 am IST (06:20 GMT) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, in southern India.

Asia's first-ever historic sun mission will aim to place the Aditya-L1 in the halo orbit of the sun around the Lagrange point 1 (L1), located at about 1.5 million km from the Earth. This is one of the most ‘unstable’ Lagrange equilibrium points and it is believed that it may be practically impossible to keep the spacecraft here due to the instability of this orbit. Thus, the spacecraft will have to ace the ‘station keeping’ manoeuvres at least once a month.

It is to be noted that ESA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, SOHO, is the most comprehensive space mission ever had experienced an issue and failed to carry out its station-keeping at L1 point.

Aditya-L1 solar observatory lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range (SDSC SHAR), India. Credit: ESA

ESA gears up to provide ground station services for Aditya-L1 via antennas worldwide

India's Aditya-L1 rocket will get an unobstructed view of the Sun's activities without any occultation and eclipses for at least four months. India's mission will help study the effect of solar radiation on satellites in orbit, and will gauge the fluctuation in the space weather due to the solar activities on real real-time basis, as well as will deeply observe the particles and electromagnetic fields at the Lagrange point L1 using at least three of the seven payloads on the spacecraft. The payloads will thoroughly study the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona).

As the maiden Aditya-L1 lifted off on Saturday, the ESA said that it will provide support to India's mission from all of its three 35-metre deep space antennas that are based in Australia, Spain and Argentina. Europe's space agency stated that it will support India's solar mission via Kourou station in French Guiana which will receive coordinated support from Goonhilly Earth Station in the UK. The ESA will also provide deep space communication services to the mission, a critical step to ensure that the spacecraft is safe or even know at all times where it is.

ESA has a global network of deep space tracking stations which will help track, command and receive data from partner's spacecraft almost anywhere in the Solar System, Ramesh Chellathurai, ESA Service Manager and ESA Cross-Support Liaison Officer for ISRO said in a release.

"ESA is the main provider of ground station services for Aditya-L1. ESA stations will support the mission from beginning to end: from the critical ‘Launch and Early Orbit Phase’, throughout the journey to L1, and to send commands to and receive science data from Aditya-L1 for multiple hours per day over the next two years of routine operations," said ESA Cross-Support Liaison Officer for ISRO.

What is Lagrange point 1?

Near the Sun, there are five equilibrium points where a spacecraft can operate for a prolonged period of time without having to use a lot of fuel. These are called the 'Lagrange points.' The first known Lagrange point, L1, is located between Earth and the Sun. It is one percent of the distance to the Sun. The gravitational forces, the orbital motion of the spacecraft, the Sun and the planet will interact to create a stable location for studying the Sun's activities in the most effective way possible.

The five Lagrange points of the Sun-Earth system. ISRO's Aditya-L1 will operate from a halo orbit around L1. Credit: ESA

L1 is a good position to monitor the Sun. This is because the spacecraft is placed directly between the Sun and Earth. This implies that the Earth's gravity pulls it in the opposite direction and cancels the Sun’s pull to some extent without crashing the rocket into the giant fireball. Therefore, with a weaker pull towards the Sun, the spacecraft will have less speed to maintain its orbit, and will maintain a balance in its position.

The Lagrange point L1. Credit: ESA

When it reaches the L1 point, India's Aditya-L1 will join the spacecraft--ESA/NASA Solar Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO)-- which has been at L1 since 1996. Other space missions such as NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope or ESA’s Euclid and Gaia telescopes, are looking outwards at the outer Solar System and far beyond. L2 is located opposite L1, it is the same distance from Earth but on the other ‘night’ side as seen from the Sun which is darker. L2 is located 1.5 million kilometres directly 'behind' the Earth and is perfect for observing the larger universe. Over here the spacecraft is spared from sweeping in and out of planet Earth's shadow, so the view will be a distorted one.