ESA's Euclid Telescope Runs Into Trouble In Space Before Beginning Operations

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Euclid telescope recently encountered trouble while it was getting ready to explore the dark universe. Last week, ESA announced that the brand new observatory faced problems with its fine guidance system which is used to orient it using stars as reference points. Euclid was launched on July 1 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and was sent to the second Lagrange point, 15 lakh km from Earth. The telescope is currently in its commissioning phase where the mission team is fine-tuning its instruments before the mission begins.

What's wrong with Euclid?

🎯 The team is working to resolve an intermittent problem with Euclid's fine guidance system. As a result, the science test-drive phase was paused to perform software updates 👉 https://t.co/7aLs4CKZC0 pic.twitter.com/YDnSS8Lypy August 25, 2023

ESA explained that Euclid is equipped with the Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) which uses the location of certain stars to accurately point the telescope in a particular direction. This information is then used by the Attitude and Orbit Control System (AOCS) to maintain the orientation of Euclid. The agency says that during various dedicated tests of the FGS and AOCS in the performance verification (PV) phase, the guidance system failed to deliver "reliable guiding information" which was problematic for the system software.

The Euclid telescope has a 1.5-metre mirror and two instruments - a visible-wavelength camera (the VISible instrument, VIS) and a near-infrared camera/spectrometer (the Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer, NISP). It has a lifespan of at least six years and is designed to make a 3D map of the universe by observing billions of galaxies to unravel the mysteries of the dark universe. But without a proper guidance system, the telescope will have a hard time obtaining razor-sharp images for its galactic survey.

“ESA and industry experts have now developed a temporary solution to identify problematic FGS messages and allow the AOCS to control the orientation correctly. Another team is working in parallel to permanently solve the reliability of the FGS," Giuseppe Racca, Euclid Project Manager, said in a statement.

"It was a responsible decision to hold PV (performance verification) and address the problem properly. We are going to test the first solution soon in orbit and all indications are positive. I am confident that we can soon resume PV operations," Racca further said. Earlier on July 31, ESA shared the first pictures taken by the telescope as the mission team was recalibrating the instruments before the observations begin.