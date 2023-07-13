ESA's Mars Orbiter Sends Humbling Views Of Moon Orbiting The Earth | Watch

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express orbiter has beamed a new picture from the red planet, again making us conscious of our insignificance and the vastness of the universe. This new picture features the Moon orbiting our home planet Earth as seen from Mars. From its vantage point, the Earth seems no bigger than a dimly lit dot and the Moon, almost invisible next to it.

You’re on #Mars, looking back home to #Earth. How do you feel?



These simple images of the Moon orbiting Earth by @esa Mars Express might be similar to what you’d see through binoculars as a human traveller to Mars



🔗https://t.co/74Hkwenp0e pic.twitter.com/fRhTdKXfLF July 12, 2023

[The Moon (encircled in yellow) spotted orbiting the Earth (encircled in yellow)]

The picture above was acquired by compiling a few images taken from the super-resolution channel (SRC) of Mars Express’s High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC). The orbiter observed the Earth and the Moon on May 15, 21, 27, and June 2. This covers more than half of the Moon’s monthly orbit around Earth.

ESA says that these humbling views are what humans would get if they observe the Earth using binoculars. On June 2, the Mars Express orbiter completed 20 years of its launch to the red planet. This orbiter was part of Europe's first mission to Mars which also included a lander. This lander, however, was lost while attempting a touchdown but the orbiter continues to give insights into Mars and its two Moons - Phobos and Deimos.

(The Earth and the Moon seen from a distance of eight million km. This image was beamed by the Mars Express spacecraft on July 3, 2003)

"On the special occasion of Mars Express’s 20th anniversary since launch, we wanted to bring Carl Sagan’s reflections back to the present day, in which the worsening climate and ecological crisis make them more valid than ever," said Jorge Hernández Bernal part of the Mars Express team who initiated this image. Hernández was referring to the famous 'Pale Blue Dot' image by the Voyager 1 spacecraft which was immortalised by former NASA advisor and astrophysicist Carl Sagan.