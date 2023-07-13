Last Updated:

ESA's Mars Orbiter Sends Humbling Views Of Moon Orbiting The Earth | Watch

ESA's Mars Express orbiter completed 20 years of its launch to the red planet on June 2 and has been observing the red planet for two decades now.

Space
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
ESA

The orbiter observed the Earth and the Moon on May 15, 21, 27, and June 2, ESA said. (Image: NASA)


The European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express orbiter has beamed a new picture from the red planet, again making us conscious of our insignificance and the vastness of the universe. This new picture features the Moon orbiting our home planet Earth as seen from Mars. From its vantage point, the Earth seems no bigger than a dimly lit dot and the Moon, almost invisible next to it.

[The Moon (encircled in yellow) spotted orbiting the Earth (encircled in yellow)]

The picture above was acquired by compiling a few images taken from the super-resolution channel (SRC) of Mars Express’s High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC). The orbiter observed the Earth and the Moon on May 15, 21, 27, and June 2. This covers more than half of the Moon’s monthly orbit around Earth.

READ | ISRO weighing options for another Mars mission, says senior agency official

ESA says that these humbling views are what humans would get if they observe the Earth using binoculars. On June 2, the Mars Express orbiter completed 20 years of its launch to the red planet. This orbiter was part of Europe's first mission to Mars which also included a lander. This lander, however, was lost while attempting a touchdown but the orbiter continues to give insights into Mars and its two Moons - Phobos and Deimos. 

READ | Astronauts could soon have fries on Moon & Mars as ESA learns to cook in space

(The Earth and the Moon seen from a distance of eight million km. This image was beamed by the Mars Express spacecraft on July 3, 2003)

READ | Watch Mars Live: For the first time, you can see Mars as it is right now, says ESA

"On the special occasion of Mars Express’s 20th anniversary since launch, we wanted to bring Carl Sagan’s reflections back to the present day, in which the worsening climate and ecological crisis make them more valid than ever," said Jorge Hernández Bernal part of the Mars Express team who initiated this image. Hernández was referring to the famous 'Pale Blue Dot' image by the Voyager 1 spacecraft which was immortalised by former NASA advisor and astrophysicist Carl Sagan. 

READ | Mars helicopter Ingenuity re-establishes contact after going silent for two months
First Published:
COMMENT