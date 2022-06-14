ESA's Milky Way-mapping Gaia Mission's Data Details Incredible Sound Made By 'starquakes'

On June 13, European Space Agency’s (ESA) Milky Way-mapping Gaia mission made several new disclosures about the stars and the weird processes they go through. In the new data set released by the agency, scientists detailed the starquakes discovered by Gaia, a phenomenon that caused their shape to change.

Following the revelation, ESA has now released an exciting video featuring the sounds made by these starquakes. These sounds are not made by the stars per se but are rather a sonification - the conversion of data into audible sounds.

In #GaiaDR3 @ESAGaia spotted starquakes that change the shapes of stars!

They cause a star's surface to move while it rotates as shown in this animation. The frequency of the rotations and pulsations was increased to make them audible for humans. https://t.co/bIFyhbgkgv pic.twitter.com/hhlM9bCOgw — ESA Science (@esascience) June 13, 2022

The Gaia mission, which stands for Global Astrometric Interferometer for Astrophysics was launched by Europe in 2013 to make the largest and most precise 3D map of our galaxy. Gaia, which is equipped with two highly powerful telescopes, does this by observing 100 billion stars, which make up just 1% of our galaxy.

The newly released catalogue, which was the most detailed Gaia survey, included improved details about two billion objects in the Milky Way. In addition to this, the data set also included chemical compositions, stellar temperatures, colours, masses, ages, and the speed of stars drifting toward or away within the Milky Way.

Gaia makes an unexpected discovery

According to Gaia mission scientists, the discovery of starquakes was surprising as the observatory, which is located 15 lakh kilometres from Earth is not designed to detect them. Now that starquakes have been detected, scientists now know that they change the spherical shape of the star as they ripple across the star's surface like large tsunamis. This discovery is also significant because starquakes are what scientists call, nonradial oscillation, as they change the star's shape and are harder to detect.

"Starquakes teach us a lot about stars, notably their internal workings. Gaia is opening a goldmine for ‘asteroseismology' of massive stars", Conny Aerts, a member of the Gaia collaboration said in a statement. Apart from this newly found phenomenon, Gaia has made another major discovery which according to scientists is nothing short of star DNA. Here's more about starquakes.

In what was the third the data set release, after the first on September 14 in 2016 and the second on April 25 in 2018, Gaia also studied thousands of objects such as asteroids and planetary moons in our solar system along with millions of galaxies and quasars outside the Milky Way.