ESA's Most-riskiest 70m-wide Asteroid Set To Hit Earth Alters Course; Danger Averted

A potentially hazardous asteroid, which was thought to be on a collision course with the Earth, is now known to be entirely safe as it has changed its course. A report by the European Space Agency (ESA) revealed that the asteroid named ‘2022 AE1’ showed a potential Earth impact on July 4, 2023, and it could have caused significant damage to the area it struck since there was no time to attempt deflection. However, the agency said that constant observation in absence of the Moon showed that the 70-metre-wide asteroid is now out of its risk list.

For a few tense days this January, a roughly 70-metre asteroid became the riskiest observed in over a decade. Despite the Moon’s attempt to scupper observations, asteroid #2022AE1 is now known to be entirely safe 🪨👉https://t.co/sqBAA6hO0B#PlanetaryDefence pic.twitter.com/2ZBKJEiA2I — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) February 24, 2022

'Never seen such a risky object': ESA astronomer

(2022 AE1’s most risky risk corridor; Image: ESA)

Detected in January, the asteroid had become the riskiest observed entity in over a decade. ESA astronomer Marco Micheli said as per the agency's statement, "In January this year, we became aware of an asteroid with the highest ranking on the Palermo scale that we’ve seen in more than a decade, reaching -1.5“. In my almost ten years at ESA, I’ve never seen such a risky object. It was a thrill to track 2022 AE1 and refine its trajectory until we had enough data to say for certain, this asteroid will not strike".

A Palermo scale is used by astronomers to categorise and prioritise the impact risk from near-Earth objects (NEOs). On January 6, the day of its discovery, the Asteroid Orbit Determination (AstOD) automated system flagged the asteroid for a potential impact. ESA said that the impact probability of 2022 AE1 was increasing based on the first seven days of observations.

How did the asteroid turn out to be safe?

The astronomers were not being able to get a clear view of the asteroid's trajectory as the Moon was outshining the potential impactor. Once the bright Moon was dim enough for observations, astronomers again looked at the asteroid and found the risk level drop. Laura Faggioli, near-Earth object dynamicist said, "Had 2022 AE1’s path remained uncertain we would have used any means possible to keep watching it with the biggest telescopes we have. As it was removed from our risk list, we didn’t need to follow it anymore - time to move onto the next". ESA says that there are many asteroids that are certain will hit Earth but they often burn up in our atmosphere owing to their smaller sizes.

Image: Twitter/@esaoperations