ESA's Orbiter Captures Rare Moment Of Mars Moon Eclipsing Jupiter And Its Satellites

The European Space Agency's Mars Orbiter (ESA) has captured a rare moment of the Martian Moon Deimos passing in front of Jupiter and four of its largest Moons. Named ExoMars, the orbiter has been observing the geology of Mars since 2003 and also monitors the planet’s two moons-- Phobos and Deimos. In the same observational process, the Orbiter has captured what ESA calls a rare view and alignments like these enable a more precise determination of the martian moons’ orbits.

Watch Deimos eclipsing Jupiter and its Moons

According to ESA, this alignment is extremely unusual because Deimos must be exactly in the orbital plane of Jupiter's moons for the alignment to occur. Produced using 80 High-Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) images, the animation shows the bumpy surface of the small and irregularly shaped 15 km-wide Deimos eclipse Jupiter. The gas giant's Moons appear as small white specks, due to their distance of almost 750 million km from Mars Express which is five times the distance between the Sun and the Earth.

From left to right, Deimos first passes through the icy moon Europa, the largest moon in the Solar System, Ganymede, the extremely active volcanic moon Io and finally the cratered moon Callisto. The orbiter monitors both Phobos and Deimos as scientists aim to understand more about their surface composition, in particular, Phobos’ mysterious grooved terrain and their mysterious origin by analysing their orbits.

"It is difficult to measure their orbits from Earth due to the brightness of Mars in comparison to these small bodies," says ESA.

Interestingly, the animation shows Deimos bounce in the animation due to the small swaying movements of Mars Express while it rotates to place the HRSC camera into position. Another interesting fact is that the Moons experience strong tidal forces from Mars which causes their orbits to fluctuate. This might be the reason why Phobos, which orbits Mars from a distance of just 6,000 km, is moving toward the red planet whereas Deimos is moving away from it.