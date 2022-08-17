ESA's Satellite Images Show Shocking Drop In Water Level Of Europe's Second Largest River

Data from the European Space Agency's (ESA) Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission satellites have presented grave pictures showing the irreversible effects of climate change. The newly released data includes pictures of Germany's Rhine river, Europe's second-largest, which has witnessed a significant drop in its water levels. According to the agency, the pictures, which feature part of the Rhine river near Cologne, were taken by the satellites between August 2021 and August 2022.

The Rhine river, in Germany, has been drying up because of soaring temperatures and a lack of rainfall. The @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2 mission captured these images showing the stark difference between August 2021 and August 2022 ⬇️https://t.co/2Wk6jGLdPc pic.twitter.com/FfQdQD42e8 — ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) August 17, 2022

Reason for the drop in water levels

ESA says that the reason for the steep drop in water levels is due to soaring temperatures and lack of rainfall across several parts of Europe. The Rhine river, which flows from the Swiss Alps to the North Sea, is an important shipping route for many products from grains to chemicals to coal. However, the low levels of water are preventing many vessels from navigating through the waters at full capacity. This is because the vessels need to sail with less load to avoid running aground due to shallow rivers.

(Rhine river and the surrounding area photographed in August 2021; Image: ESA)

(Rhine river photographed in August 2022; Image: ESA)

"Ships, however, need around 1.5 m to be able to sail fully loaded making it difficult for larger ships to navigate through the waters", ESA said in its report. "Freight ships continue to sail, but only with around 25% to 35% of the ship’s capacity". The agency also revealed that the low water levels are emerging much earlier than usual as the drop in this river is typically recorded in September or October every year. However, the weather forecast for this week predicts reduced temperatures and rainfall which might ease the situation.

"The phenomenon facing the Rhine is common across much of Europe after an unusually hot and dry summer-- causing wildfires and water shortages", the report further stated. The latest data comes after Europe and parts of the middle-eastern countries were scorching in intense heatwaves in the last three months. The Copernicus mapping back then showed regions of France, Spain and Portugal experiencing temperatures well over 40°C.