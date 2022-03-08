ESA's Solar Orbiter Set To Make Its First-ever Closest Approach To Sun On March 26

Forging ahead in the footsteps of its counterpart, NASA's Parker solar probe, the solar orbiter built by the European Space Agency (ESA) is all set to make its closest approach to the sun.

The spacecraft will pass the orbit of Mercury on March 14 followed by its historic first-ever close pass of the Sun on March 26. As of now, the orbiter is crossing directly between the Earth and the Sun allowing a unique study of space weather and the Sun-Earth connection.

If you think these images are spectacular, just wait for perihelion later this month when #SolarOrbiter is less than one-third the Sun-Earth distance and entering a new phase of scientific exploration!

— ESA's Solar Orbiter (@ESASolarOrbiter) March 7, 2022

What happens on March 26?

As mentioned earlier, the spacecraft will make its first-ever closest approach to the sun and will be less than one-third of the distance from the Sun to the Earth. Currently, the orbiter is around 75 million kilometers away from the Sun which is the same distance it achieved during its close pass to the Sun on 15 June 2020. According to ESA, once the spacecraft gets closest to the sun, it would use all of its instruments to gather as much data as possible.

(Image: ESA)

The agency says that its remote sensing instruments may also be able to pinpoint the origin of any event on the solar surface during its flyby. "Even if no big event takes place there is still a lot of science that can be performed in analysing the evolution of the same packet of solar wind as it travels outwards into the Solar System", ESA said in a report.

The spacecraft is currently halfway between our planet and the sun and scientists are aiming to combine its data with other spacecraft such as the Hinode and IRIS spacecraft in Earth's orbit, as well as the SOHO installed at 15 lakh kilometres from Earth. Louise Harra, co-Principal Investigator for EUI said as per ESA's statement, "What I’m most looking forward to is finding out whether all these dynamical features we see in the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (coined campfires) can make their way into the solar wind or not. There are so many of them".

(Image: ESA)