ESO's Very Large Telescope Uncovers Lightest Ever Jupiter-like Hidden Exoplanet

Astronomers have discovered the lightest exoplanet to date around a star named AF Leporis. The discovery was made possible by the European Southern Observatory's (ES) Chile-based Very Large Telescope (VLT) which was being used by two independent groups of astronomers. According to ESO, the astronomers used the VLT's SPHERE (Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch) instrument which helped confirm the telltale sign of a planet hiding near the star AF Leporis.

This Picture of the Week shows a Jupiter-like planet around the star AF Lep, imaged by two teams with our VLT. The planet's gravitational tug on the star had been detected with Hipparcos and @ESAGaia



They used the SPHERE instrument, which corrects atmospheric turbulence and blocks the light from the star. As we scan through different wavelengths, the brightness of the planet changes due to the absorption of molecules in its atmosphere.



The lightest exoplanet is more massive than Jupiter

Observations through the SPHERE instrument have revealed that the exoplanet, although similar to Jupiter is more massive than the gas giant, and it orbits its star from a distance equivalent to that between Saturn and the Sun in our solar system. Moreover, it resides about 87 light-years away around a star that has roughly the same mass, size and temperature as the Sun. According to astronomers, the Leporis star system, which is only 24 million years old and is about 200 times younger than the Sun, also has a debris belt with similar characteristics as the Kuiper belt in our solar system beyond the orbit of Neptune. They believe that an extensive study of this system can shed light on the formation and evolution of our own solar system.

This discovery came to the fore after the two scientific groups studied star catalogs from satellites Hipparcos and Gaia launched by the European Space Agency (ESA). They managed to produce the direct image of the exoplanet through SPHERE which corrects the blurring caused by atmospheric turbulence and its special mask-like feature blocks the light emerging from a star, revealing the planet orbiting the said star.