Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan Details On Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan 3; Recalls How PM Inspired Him

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Dr. K Sivan revealed on Friday that after the failure of the Chandrayaan 2 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled and motivated everyone involved in the mission. While speaking to ANI K Sivan said that it was emotional for him after the failure of Chandrayaan 2.

"While conveying to the PM that I couldn't meet the expectations of 130 crore Indians & I take the responsibility, I broke down," former ISRO chief Sivan said.

Speaking about his emotional breakdown in front of PM Modi, he said that as the Chairman of the Space Organisation, he took all the responsibility for the failure of Chandrayaan 2. "When he saw, he immediately hugged and consoled me. In those few minutes, we didn't talk, but he conveyed many things. It inspired me even more," K Sivan told ANI.

While conveying to the PM that I couldn't meet the expectations of 130 crore Indians & I take the responsibility, I broke down. When he saw, he immediately hugged & consoled me. In those few minutes, we didn't talk but he conveyed many things. It inspired me even more: Dr K Sivan pic.twitter.com/ZREJY1jnni — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

Sivan further added that when PM Modi hugged him, it inspired him to do more significant work ahead. He said that he felt blessed when the top leader of the country was consoling "an ordinary man like me".

Gaganyaan Mission: Indian rocket Carrying Indians to space

K Sivan also informed about the Gaganyaan mission in the list of ISRO's forthcoming missions and said that the main objective of the mission is to carry Indians to space via an Indian rocket. The Gaganyaan Programme envisages undertaking the demonstration of human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short term and will lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration programme in the long run, according to the official site of ISRO.

"The main objective of the Gaganyaan mission is to take an Indian citizen to space on an Indian rocket from the Indian side; 2 to 3 astronauts travel to space and be in orbit of 400kms for 3 days to a week & safely land on Earth," former ISRO chief K Sivan said.

The main objective of the Gaganyaan mission is to take an Indian citizen to space on an Indian rocket from the Indian side; 2 to 3 astronauts travel to space & be in orbit of 400kms for 3 days to a week & safely land on Earth: Former ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan pic.twitter.com/qjEs4xy9Nr — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

Sivan, while discussing the Mission Gaganyaan, stated that the mission was fraught with difficulties. Explaining the four stages involved in the mission, he said, "We need to create an earth-like atmosphere inside the module that will go into space."

The former chief of ISRO revealed the possible landing sites for Gaganyaan. Either the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea will be the landing site for the Gaganyaan mission, he stated. Although he said that ISRO would preferably choose the Arabian Sea, the decision is yet to be final.

Chandrayaan 3

K Sivan also spoke about the failure of Chandrayaan 2. He said that everything on the Chandrayaan 2 mission went well and according to their expectations. "Only the last part of the mission failed because of the hard landing," K Sivan told ANI. He further informed about the working of the orbiter in the mission. "The orbiter is still working well and is still making exciting scientific discoveries," K Sivan said happily. He informed that the government-approved another lander mission to the Moon called Chandrayaan 3.

Sivan informed that Chandrayaan 3 will not have an orbiter, unlike Chandrayaan 2. The reason behind not having an orbiter, K Sivan said, is that since the orbiter of Chandrayaan 2 is already working well, we will use it for the Chandrayaan 3 mission, thus effectively utilising money.

Space sector reforms

Mentioning the efforts of the government of India, K Sivan said the decision to allow private players in the space sector by the government was historical. Giving the example of a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), he said that after the developmental flight, this technology will be transferred to the industry so that they can make it.