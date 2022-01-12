A Rocket Scientist, S Somanath has been named the next head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and secretary of the Department of Space. Somanath succeeds K Sivan, whose term will end on January 14, 2022.

Since January 2018, S Somanath has been the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). For the next three years, he will serve as Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and talked about Somanath's appointment as the new ISRO chief.

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on S Somanath's appointment as the new ISRO Chief

Narayan said, "Firstly, I would like to congratulate S Somanath. He is one of our best engineers. He is a launch-vehicle person (Rocket specialist). There are two souls- satellite and launch vehicle. For the first time, after a long gap, a launch-vehicle person has become a chairman. This is great. I am personally very happy because even I am a launch-vehicle person."

''Your success on higher capabilities on satellites depends on how good one is in the launch-vehicle side. So, I am personally happy because Somanath will do something great. He has a very tough job, he has a really good job to do. I know him very well, he is a very capable person to hold the position," he added.

ISRO gets new Chairman

S Somanath, who joined ISRO in 1985 after graduating from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, will be serving as the new ISRO Chief for the next three years. He has worked significantly on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLG) programmes. Somanath was appointed director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Thiruvananthapuram in June 2015.

During his early career, he was a team leader for the Integration of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and was essential in the creation of the GSLV Mk-III launcher. From June 2010 to 2014, he was the Project Director of the GSLV Mk-III. Until November 2014, he was the Deputy Director of the VSSC 'Structures' Entity as well as the Deputy Director of the VSSC's Propulsion and Space Ordinance Entity.

Image: PTI