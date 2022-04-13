Ex-NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly Raises Rs 3.8 Crores For Ukraine Through Debut NFT Project

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on Wednesday declared to have raised Rs 3.8 crore ($5,00,000) for war-ravaged Ukraine through his first-ever Non-fungible token (NFT) project launched recently. The NFT project called "Dreams Out of This World" is a photo compilation of his stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) between 2015 and 2016. Kelly was the first American astronaut for the longest consecutive stay in space with 340 days. His record was recently broken by NASA's Mark Vande Hei, who returned from the ISS last month after spending 355 days in space.

I'm proud to announce that my NFT collection is officially sold out on @opensea

Thank you to everyone who supported this project! In the midst of this war, it's amazing that we can come together through art to aid the people of Ukraine. Over $500,000.00 raised today! pic.twitter.com/YnO9VUeiLS — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) April 12, 2022

(Image: Scott Kelly/Orange Comet)

"Thank you to everyone who supported this project! In the midst of this war, it's amazing that we can come together through art to aid the people of Ukraine. Over $500,000.00 raised today!", Kelly wrote in his tweet announcing the sale. In an interview with Space.com, the former astronaut stated that through his NFT he aims to inspire people just like he was inspired by a book in his younger days.

"My story is not the typical astronaut story. I was a bad student growing up-- didn't do well in school, kind of a daydreamer. I found inspiration in a book, which is Tom Wolfe's 'The Right Stuff. So I really, really believe in this idea that inspiration, done in the right way for the right person at the right time, can have extraordinary results", Kelly said. With the revenue generated from the NFT sale, Kelly wants to help Ukraine as the net proceed would be received by the non-profit Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), that helps nations and communities facing a disaster. In the past, the former astronaut has been extremely critical of the Russian invasion and has condemned Moscow at every step.

Russian lunar mission has no chance of success: Kelly

Kelly recently took to Twitter to denounce Russia's plans for a lunar mission after President Vladimir Putin announced the same on Tuesday. Sharing a picture of Putin with Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, Kelly wrote in his tweet, "Any odds makers out there? I would give this about a zero chance of success". It is worth noting that Russia has been cutting ties with major space agencies and projects associated with them in response to the sanctions imposed on it over Ukraine invasion. On multiple occasions, Rogozin has even threatened to end cooperation in outer space which would endanger the fate of the ISS.

“Russia to resume lunar program - Putin” (As Rogozin points to his dignity.)



Any odds makers out there? I would give this about a zero chance of success. https://t.co/psNt6dY1Zc — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) April 12, 2022

Image: NASA