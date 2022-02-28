Former NASA astronaut Terry Virts shared a picture of Ukraine, as seen from Space, while it was being bombed by Russia during the winters of 2015. Aboard the International Space Station (ISS) at the time, Virts released the destructive image on Twitter on February 24, the day when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. "I took this picture of Eastern Ukraine (Moscow in the distance) in the winter of 2015 when I sadly watched Russian bombs killing Ukrainians down on Earth. Today, Vladimir Putin has chosen an even worse course. Please share this if you stand with #Ukraine & against his violence," the retired astronaut wrote on Twitter.

'Bombs looked red from Space': Virts

Revealing what he saw from Space during the Russian attack, Virts told CNBC, "Bombs at night time look red from Space, I can tell you that, and you could see them flashing." He had even added that training in Russia for his ISS visit was the favourite part of his mission and spending time with Russian cosmonauts was his favourite time in Space. "I’m afraid that we’re getting to a red line that needs to be discussed openly. When you say out loud the things that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has done, we need to discuss that red line," he added as per CNBC.

Future of Russia-US relation in the Space sector

The future relationship of both countries in the Space sector looks dire as Roscosmos, in its latest move, announced to remove NASA from its future Venus mission. Besides, it has also decided to end cooperation with European partners and has ordered its officials to depart from the European Space Agency's Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. In addition to this, both the agencies were also working on an agreement wherein NASA and Roscosmos would have sent their astronauts in Soyuz and SpaceX capsules, respectively under the Crew-5 mission. With the ongoing tensions, this project which would have seen Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina fly into SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft also seems hopeless.

Image: AP, Twitter/@AstroTerry